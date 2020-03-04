Here’s what $825K buys around LA

Welcome to Curbed Comparisons, where we explore what you can rent or buy for a certain dollar amount in various LA ’hoods. We’ve found five homes and condos within about $10,000 of today’s price: $825,000.

The landmarked Miramonte Terrace, a vestige of 1920s Los Angeles, looks as good today as it did 100 years ago. But this particular condo, even with its original hardwood floors and coved ceilings, sports a decidedly contemporary look. It’s a corner unit that has combined two apartments and now totals a generous 1,736 square feet. In that space, it holds a formal dining room, two bedrooms, and two and a half bathrooms—including a master suite with an adjoining office. As the listing notes, a plethora of windows offer “unobstructed Hollywood hill and city views.” The condo comes with two storage areas, a private garage, and access to a common barbecue, gardens, and billiards and sun room. The asking price is $820,000, with HOA dues of $544 per month.

Here’s a really solid Westside option: A spic and span two-bedroom condo with two and a half bathrooms that’s positioned right off Wilshire Boulevard and Barrington Avenue. That location is near coastal trails, prime running routes, and lots of bus stops—and it’s right next to the future Purple Line subway station at the Veterans Affairs campus. Plus it’s walking distance to a Whole Foods and plenty of bars and restaurants. The condo clocks in at 1,116 square feet and comes with a balcony, bamboo and travertine floors, and two assigned garage parking spaces. Amenities in the 1970s complex include a gym, pool, and sauna. The asking price is $829,000, with monthly HOA fees of $512.

Redfin estimates this home will sell for more than its listing price, and that seems spot-on, given the lot size (7,839 square feet), location (View Park is listed on the National Register of Historic Places), and 1940s charm (wainscoting, built-ins, and a brick fireplace). The home itself measures 1,246 square feet across two stories and contains two bedrooms—both feature sloped ceilings and dormer windows—and two bathrooms. The first level holds a formal dining room with a bay window. Affixed to the back of the house is a covered brick patio that steps down to a grassy lawn. The listing price is $825,000.

The price on this sprawling loft was recently reduced. It’s located above Congregation Ale House in the old Insurance Exchange Building. Originally known as the Middough Building, the pre-Depression high-rise is clad in stone and terra cotta tiles and was converted to lofts in 2005. This unit spans 1,220 square feet and features original brick walls, along with exposed ductwork, concrete beams, wood floors, and a wall of large windows. The second level has a walk-in closet, washer and dryer, and a bathroom. Steps to all of the downtown action, the condo is now listed at $835,000, plus monthly HOA dues of $458.

There are pros and cons to consider about buying a TIC, but if you’re comfortable with the new ownership model, here’s a lovely option near the Rowena Reservoir. The 1,134-square-foot unit is part of a newly touched-up fourplex that was built in 1941. It contains two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms, plus a formal dining room, in-unit laundry, a mud room, and a 195-square-foot downstairs bonus space that the listing suggests could be used as a studio or office. Character features include high ceilings, hardwood floors, a bay window, built-ins, and elegant moldings. The updated kitchen is equipped with checkered floors, a farmhouse sink, subway tile, and stainless steel appliances. The price tag is $815,000, with HOA dues of $320 per month.

