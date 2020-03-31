Here’s what $1.48M buys around LA

Welcome to Curbed Comparisons, where we explore what you can rent or buy for a certain dollar amount in various LA ’hoods. We’ve found five homes and condos within about $15,000 of today’s price: $1.485 million.

Here’s a pastoral retreat with sweeping canyon views. The cozy 1950s ranch house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior living spaces feature wide redwood planked walls and beamed ceilings, a brick fireplace, and large glass sliding doors that open to a deck “overlooking a huge yard with lush gardens and room for horses.” Downstairs, there’s an additional one bedroom and one bathroom. Plus, the nearly half-acre property holds a studio and workshop or garage. The asking price is $1.475 million.

Strolling distance to the beach, this Traditional-style residence built in 1954 has been upgraded and is equipped with hardwood floors, a new roof, recessed lighting, an open kitchen with stone countertops and stainless steel appliances, and contemporary bathrooms (there are two). The living room features tall, beamed ceilings and a fireplace. Coming in at 1,279 square feet, the house holds three bedrooms and sits on a 5,168-square-foot lot with a wood deck, built-in covered barbecue, and fire pit. The price tag is $1.489 million.

This elegant three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is a Spanish-style charmer, featuring a step-down living room with a bay window, tiled fireplace, wrought iron scones, and tray ceilings. Throughout the 1,629-square-foot home, other 1940s-era details include arched entryways and pastel tiled bathrooms. Sited on a 10,041-square-foot lot off Mulholland Drive, the outdoor spaces include “Moroccan inspired terraces, meandering pathways, patios, and a lovely water feature.” It’s listed at $1.498 million.

Off Hyperion Avenue, this sunny four-bedroom, two-bathroom hilltop home has been owned by the same family for more than six decades. Built in 1939, the two-story residence has an open floor plan on the main level, with a handsome kitchen that appears to be in mostly original condition. Off the dining area, sliding doors open to a deck with views of the hills. Below that, there’s a lawn “ideal for a vegetable garden, playground or pool.” The home clocks in at 1,954 square feet and is listed at $1.489 million.

Here’s another hilltop property with killer vistas, and in addition to multiple decks and patios, this one comes with a pool. The gated compound includes a three-bedroom, two-bathroom main house built in 1924. Features include ebony wood floors, an abundance of windows, and an open floor plan with a contemporary kitchen. Elsewhere on the .61-acre property, which is populated with mature trees, succulents, and native plants, there’s a pool hut and a detached two-story guest house with one bedroom and one bathroom. It’s listed at $1.499 million.