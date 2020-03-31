 clock menu more-arrow no yes

1930s Spanish Colonial Revival on century-old citrus orchard asking $1.15M

On the market for the very first time

By Pauline O'Connor
The three-bedroom home is in mostly original condition.
Photos by Cameron Carothers, courtesy of Matthew Berkley/Deasy Penner Podley

A living slice of California history is now up for sale in Glendora. Known as the Hanley-Pittman Estate, the property in question is located at 437 East Bennett Avenue behind the famous Glendora Bougainvillea, believed to be the largest growth of bougainvillea in the United States. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the tropical vines were imported from South America and planted here by the wife of Glendora citrus rancher Reuben Hamlin sometime between 1900 and 1903.

In 1929, Hamlin sold the approximately eight-acre orange grove bordered by the bougainvillea to another citrus rancher, Ivan Hanley, who added a two-story Spanish Colonial Revival-style residence in 1931. A decade later, the house and a portion of the ranch was acquired by Lloyd and Doris Pittman, and has been in the hands of the Pittman family ever since.

Now available for the first time on the open market, the 2,176-square-foot home is undeniably in need of some polishing, but it’s easy to envision it becoming a total gem.

Character features include a clay tile roof, peg-and-groove hardwood floors, thick plaster walls, beamed ceilings, wrought iron sconces and railings, a wood-burning fireplace, French doors, casement windows, and vividly colored tile and fixtures.

In addition to the three-bedroom, two-bath house, the 1.11-acre gated property contains a sizable swimming pool, an attached two-car garage, and last but not least, scores of century-old orange and other citrus trees. It’s listed with Matthew Berkley of Deasy Penner Podley at an asking price of $1.149 million. A video tour including aerial views can be seen here, and a Matterport 3-D tour here.

The living room features nine-foot ceilings, French doors, and a long gallery with wrought-iron railing.
The kitchen is lined with colorful ceramic tile.
More beautiful original tile can be found in the bathrooms, along with striking seafoam green fixtures.
Hardwood floors and wood-framed casement windows are found throughout.
The gated grounds contain a huge swimming pool.
The property’s century-old trees were once part of the last producing commercial orange grove in the city of Glendora.

