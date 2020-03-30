Inviting 1918 bungalow seeks $719K in Pasadena

This bright and homey bungalow in Pasadena sits on a 5,201-square-foot lot just off Lake Street, in the city’s Historic Highlands neighborhood, just south of Altadena.

Built in 1918, the compact 1,390-square-foot residence has an inviting front porch shaded by a pair of pergolas and a jacaranda tree. A handsome wooden door leads into the home, which boasts crown moldings, wood floors, and a host of original built-ins.

The house has three bedrooms and one bathroom, the latter outfitted with a clawfoot tub. The living room has wide windows and flows into a formal dining room with French doors and a large buffet. A cozy kitchen has a gas stove and an attached laundry room. The bedrooms are illuminated by wide panels of windows, and one includes a fun built-in desk.

Behind the home is a pleasant back patio and an enclosed yard with a detached garage. The house is located at 933 East Elizabeth Street and is eligible for historic property tax benefits under California’s Mills Act. It’s asking $719,000.