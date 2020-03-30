 clock menu more-arrow no yes

1960s A-frame in Mt. Washington with dramatic views asking $1.4M

The property includes two rustic bonus structures

By Pauline O'Connor
A dining patio spans the rear side of the A-frame.
When it comes to unconventional architecture, it’s hard to top Mount Washington, where you’ll find geodesic domes, homes made of corrugated metal or Arroyo stones, and a number of A-frames, including this peaked property at 371 Mavis Drive.

Built in 1965, the 1,605-feet residence has been recently overhauled by architect Roberto Sheinberg, design director of Lehrer Architects. It sports a modern kitchen, updated bathrooms (there are one and a half), and new plumbing, electrical, and HVAC systems. Other features include hardwood floors, beamed ceilings, a gas fireplace, built-in shelving, and expansive walls of glass framing dramatic mountain and city views.

Along with the three-bedroom main house, the 9,164-square-foot lot holds two additional detached structures, one of which is used now as a studio, office, and den, while the other, per the listing, “would made a perfect recording studio or guest house.” There are also two garages.

Last sold in 2017 for $1.035 million, the compound property is now asking $1.375 million. Scott King of Deasy Penner Podley has the listing.

The property occupies a street-to-street lot and has two garages.
Walls of glass provide dramatic views to Downtown.
Reached via a floating staircase, the upper level has one bedroom, one bathroom, and a loft space.
Features include hardwood floors and beamed ceilings.
Both bathrooms have been thoroughly remodeled.
One of the two bonus structures, currently used as a studio, office, and den.

