This Beachwood Canyon home at the base of Mount Lee sits practically in the shadow of the Hollywood Sign, shaded by tall trees growing around its 8,673-square-foot lot.

Built in 1958, the modernist home was designed by future architect Robert Malinoff as his own personal residence (per the listing, Malinoff was still in training at USC when the house was built).

Last sold in February for $1.15 million, the post and beam residence has been given a thorough restoration by HabHouse. Featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms spread across two levels and 2,377 square feet of living space, it boasts handsome red brick and hardwood floors, walls of glass, beamed ceilings, and vintage-style overhead light fixtures.

The living room is positioned around a fireplace and a long hearth, and it flows into the open dining area and a kitchen equipped with newer appliances.

The home opens out to a large, enclosed patio framed by terraced gardens and planters. It’s fronted by a two-car garage and a fenced-in courtyard.

Located at 3378 Ledgewood Drive, it’s asking $1.65 million.