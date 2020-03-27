 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Stylish midcentury post and beam below the Hollywood Sign asks $1.6M

The 1950s home has been renovated, but retains its modernist roots

By Elijah Chiland
A garage and house at the base of a hill, with large white letters in the background spelling out “WOOD”
The Beachwood Canyon home sits at the base of Mount Lee.
Photos by Cameron Carothers, courtesy Nate Cole/Suprstructur

This Beachwood Canyon home at the base of Mount Lee sits practically in the shadow of the Hollywood Sign, shaded by tall trees growing around its 8,673-square-foot lot.

Built in 1958, the modernist home was designed by future architect Robert Malinoff as his own personal residence (per the listing, Malinoff was still in training at USC when the house was built).

Last sold in February for $1.15 million, the post and beam residence has been given a thorough restoration by HabHouse. Featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms spread across two levels and 2,377 square feet of living space, it boasts handsome red brick and hardwood floors, walls of glass, beamed ceilings, and vintage-style overhead light fixtures.

The living room is positioned around a fireplace and a long hearth, and it flows into the open dining area and a kitchen equipped with newer appliances.

The home opens out to a large, enclosed patio framed by terraced gardens and planters. It’s fronted by a two-car garage and a fenced-in courtyard.

Located at 3378 Ledgewood Drive, it’s asking $1.65 million.

A room with brick floors, glass walls, and a fireplace
Brick floors line the open living room and dining area.
Photos by Cameron Carothers, courtesy Nate Cole/Suprstructur
A room with a bed and a wooden bureau
The home’s four bedrooms have wood floors and beamed ceilings.
A room with a blue sofa and a rectangular dining room table with chairs
A kitchen window overlooks the dining area.
A courtyard with gardens and three steps
The house is accessed from an enclosed courtyard with benches and planters.
A patio space with gardens and trees in the distance
A patio alongside the house has terraced gardens and looks up to the hillside.

