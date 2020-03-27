6 Los Angeles open houses you can tour virtually

With “safer-at-home” mandates in effect to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, open houses are out, and virtual tours via Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Matterport are in. Join us for a virtual walk through six new listings, including a super sharp midcentury modern in Beachwood Canyon and a Greene and Greene-inspired Craftsman in Long Beach.

3378 Ledgewood Drive, Hollywood Hills East, 90068

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,377 square feet

Asking price: $1.649 million

Notable features: Designed in 1958 by USC-trained architect Robert Malinoff and sensitively renovated by HabHouse, this Beachwood Canyon post-and-beam has ample walls of glass, a Roman brick fireplace, clerestory windows, skylights, period fixtures and hardware, numerous built-ins, full copper plumbing, and a two-car garage.

Listing agent: Nate Cole/Suprstructur

Click here for the virtual tour.

252 Roswell Avenue, Long Beach 90803

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2,565 square feet

Asking price: $1.795 million

Notable features: Described by its listing as having a design inspired by Greene and Greene’s Culbertson House, this 1921 Craftsman’s period elements include quarter-sawn white oak floors, original moldings and doors, a Batchelder tile fireplace, and a glazed Ludowici tile roof. Outside, there’s a dining patio and garden with “curated plantings and multiple old-growth fruit trees.”

Listing agent: Blake Nicolai/Nicolai Real Estate

Click here for the virtual tour.

2624 Claremont Avenue, Los Feliz, 90027

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,954 square feet

Asking price: $1.489 million

Notable features: Owned by the same family for 60 years, this two-story residence is located within easy walking distance of the Silver Lake Trader Joe’s and Gelson’s grocery stores. Features include an open plan, restored hardwood floors, period cabinetry, glass sliders, and multiple patios and view decks.

Listing agent: Penelope Stipanovich/Sotheby’s International Realty

Click here for the virtual tour.

11176 Plainview Avenue, Tujunga 91042

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, 1,735 square feet

Asking price: $798,500

Notable features: Custom-built in 1960, this Tujunga modern has vaulted beamed ceilings, hardwood and slate floors, sliding glass walls, clerestory windows, a brick fireplace, built-ins, Caesarstone countertops, a newer roof, updated plumbing and electrical systems, and a detached, two-car garage.

Listing agent: Sheida Rezazadeh/Keller Williams

Click here for the virtual tour.

2603 West Avenue 30, Glassell Park, 90065

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,379 square feet

Asking price: $925,000

Notable features: Restored by Tim Braseth of ArtCraft Homes, this striking 1910 Craftsman features an inviting wrap-around porch, extensive millwork and built-ins, a handsome fireplace, hardwood floors, a nicely updated kitchen with butcher block countertops, and a spacious yard with hot tub.

Listing agents: Joseph Devarenne, Patricia Ruben, and Alan Melkonyan/Sotheby’s

Click here for the virtual tour.

727 Meridian Avenue, Unit #U, South Pasadena 91030

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,267 square feet

Asking price: $825,000 plus monthly HOA fees of $370

Notable features: Designed by architects Moule & Polyzoides in 2005, this townhome is located within South Pasadena’s Mission Meridian Village development, near the Gold Line and Orange Grove Park. Features include new composite wood floors throughout, a private balcony overlooking the central courtyard and fountain, a gas fireplace, custom solid wood shutters, a reverse osmosis water filtration system, stainless steel appliances, an in-unit laundry, and two covered and gated parking spaces

Listing agent: Cameron Stephens/Judy Graff Properties

Click here for the virtual tour.