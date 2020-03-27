 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Laurel Canyon house is surrounded by trees for $999K

Plus, it comes with a detached studio

By Bianca Barragan
A white room with lots of windows and wood floors. In the background, outside, is a deck that wraps around part of the back of the house.
The living room and dining area opens onto a large deck.
Photos by Rancho Photos, courtesy of Carrie Eckert and Alicia Lawhon/Sotheby’s International Realty

Tucked in among the windy streets of Laurel Canyon, this three-bedroom house with a detached studio has a retreat-like feel, thanks to an outdoor deck and patios shaded by trees.

Inside, the house, which was built in 1922 but has been thoroughly modernized, features wood floors, recessed lighting, and an abundance of windows that bring in the leafy green outdoors. The spacious living room opens out to the wide deck that wraps around the back of the house. The updated, galley-style kitchen is bright, lit up by a skylight and a large window over the sink.

A real gem: the master bedroom, which has an updated, en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet lined with cedar. (Elsewhere in the house, there’s another full bathroom too.)

And don’t forget about the studio, up a meandering, brick-paved walkway. The barn-like space has skylights, a little loft, electricity, and is set up nicely for a home office.

8461 Kirkwood Drive is listed at $999,000 with Carrie Eckert and Alicia Lawhon of Sotheby’s International Realty.

A galley-style kitchen with grey counters, white cabinets, and a window over the sink.
The kitchen has a skylight and a window over the sink.
A large room with a visible attached bathroom.
The master bedroom has its own en suite bathroom and a walk-in cedar-lined closet.
A white barn-like interior with an office setup and a ladder up to a small loft.
The detached studio has a loft and office space.
A big outdoor deck with a fire pit and trees hanging over it.
This large outdoor deck links up to the living room and is shrouded by large trees.
A brick patio and mature trees in the foreground, with the house in the background.
A brick patio and mature trees lead to the front door.

