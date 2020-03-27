Laurel Canyon house is surrounded by trees for $999K

Tucked in among the windy streets of Laurel Canyon, this three-bedroom house with a detached studio has a retreat-like feel, thanks to an outdoor deck and patios shaded by trees.

Inside, the house, which was built in 1922 but has been thoroughly modernized, features wood floors, recessed lighting, and an abundance of windows that bring in the leafy green outdoors. The spacious living room opens out to the wide deck that wraps around the back of the house. The updated, galley-style kitchen is bright, lit up by a skylight and a large window over the sink.

A real gem: the master bedroom, which has an updated, en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet lined with cedar. (Elsewhere in the house, there’s another full bathroom too.)

And don’t forget about the studio, up a meandering, brick-paved walkway. The barn-like space has skylights, a little loft, electricity, and is set up nicely for a home office.

8461 Kirkwood Drive is listed at $999,000 with Carrie Eckert and Alicia Lawhon of Sotheby’s International Realty.