Delightful Spanish-style bungalow in Hollywood Hills asking $1.5M

Possessing the genteel elegance of a bygone era

By Pauline O'Connor
With vintage light fixtures, a handsome fireplace, and a huge picture window, the step-down living room is elegant yet warm and inviting.
Photos by Listing Zen, courtesy of Jacqueline Tager/Sotheby’s International Realty

Let us tip our hats to all the past stewards of this impeccably preserved Spanish Colonial Revival in Outpost Estates. Built in 1940 by engineer Walter Pinkham as his own family residence, and approved by architectural committee before construction, the three-bedroom, two-bath home has seen a few recent updates, but happily hasn’t lost a speck of its vintage charm.

Located at 2763 Outpost Drive, across the street from R.M. Schindler’s Druckman House, the 1,629-square-foot home’s many appealing attributes include hardwood floors, graceful moldings, vintage sconces and chandeliers, an intricately carved fireplace surround, French doors, and gorgeous period tile. Its outdoor space is also quite lovely, with Moroccan-inspired terraces, a tiled fountain, meandering pathways, and abundant trees and plants.

Up for sale for the first time in over two decades, the Hollywood Hills home is listed with Jacqueline Tager of Sotheby’s International Realty at an asking price of $1.498 million.

French doors in the formal dining room open to a tiled patio with fountain.
The kitchen has been updated in suitable period style.
All three bedrooms get plenty of natural light.
The master bath features original tile in a striking seafoam green and a built-in dresser with Streamline Moderne curves.
The second bath sports an unusual peach-and-periwinkle color scheme.
The landscaping has been skillfully designed with numerous areas for lounging, gardening, or entertaining built into the hillside.

