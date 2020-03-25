Delightful Spanish-style bungalow in Hollywood Hills asking $1.5M

Let us tip our hats to all the past stewards of this impeccably preserved Spanish Colonial Revival in Outpost Estates. Built in 1940 by engineer Walter Pinkham as his own family residence, and approved by architectural committee before construction, the three-bedroom, two-bath home has seen a few recent updates, but happily hasn’t lost a speck of its vintage charm.

Located at 2763 Outpost Drive, across the street from R.M. Schindler’s Druckman House, the 1,629-square-foot home’s many appealing attributes include hardwood floors, graceful moldings, vintage sconces and chandeliers, an intricately carved fireplace surround, French doors, and gorgeous period tile. Its outdoor space is also quite lovely, with Moroccan-inspired terraces, a tiled fountain, meandering pathways, and abundant trees and plants.

Up for sale for the first time in over two decades, the Hollywood Hills home is listed with Jacqueline Tager of Sotheby’s International Realty at an asking price of $1.498 million.