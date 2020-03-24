Now up for grabs is a little slice of country in the city. Located at 1623 Landa Street in Elysian Heights, the property in question contains two one-bedroom bungalows on its 6,428 square foot lot.

Dating from the 1920s, both cottages have been updated but retain plenty of rustic flair, thanks to hardwood floors, exposed beam ceilings, board-and-batten siding, and farmhouse sinks. Other notable features include skylights, French doors, custom cabinetry, designer tile, and modern appliances.

While city building records show both structures as measuring 484 square feet, one of the units has a 484-square-foot “bonus space” and a second bathroom. Each bungalow features its own private deck, and per the listing, the tree-filled grounds also hold “a glamping tent to use as your clubhouse retreat.”

Both units are to be delivered vacant upon sale, with a projected monthly rent of $2,800 for the smaller cottage and $3,200 for the larger. Last sold in 2008 for $760,000, the property is now asking $1.125 million. Ronda Doyal and Tracy Do of Compass hold the listing.