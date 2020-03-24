How coronavirus is impacting Los Angeles

News and updates on how the novel coronavirus is affecting LA housing, transit, and more

The novel coronavirus continues to spread across Los Angeles County, with the number of confirmed cases expected to “rise dramatically” in the coming weeks. To prevent the outbreak from ballooning further, officials have commanded the closure of storefronts and ordered residents to stay home (as much as possible).

These measures have scrambled daily life for 10 million people and strained the local economy—and will likely not let up soon. “Be prepared for a couple of months like this,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a public address on March 24.

The mayor has urged residents to continue following the public health orders, which aren’t set to lift until April 19, and could be extended. “Everyone has to keep making these temporary sacrifices for the common good,” he said Tuesday night. “The deeper we abide by the rules, the quicker this can be over.”

Here’s what you need to know about how COVID-19 is affecting LA—and how to navigate the impacts, including live updates on closures, a guide to renter relief programs, and tips on the best ways to get around.