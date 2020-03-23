5 Los Angeles open houses you can tour virtually

With “safer-at-home” mandates in effect to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, open houses are out, and virtual tours via Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube are in. Join us now for a vicarious look at five new listings, from a charming midcentury modern in Glendale to a ravishing Spanish Colonial Revival in Beverly Grove. All can be toured virtually.

1011 West Mountain Street, Glendale 91202

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,767 square feet

Asking price: $995,500

Notable features: Hardwood floors, beamed ceilings, a built-in breakfast nook, two fireplaces, drought-tolerant landscaping.

Listing agent: Kendyl Young/DIGGS

Click here for the virtual tour.

6341 Drexel Avenue, Beverly Grove, 90048

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms, 2,029 square feet

Asking price: $2.0855 million

Notable features: Etched wood doors, stepped tray ceilings, hand-stenciled moldings, gothic arches, a decoratively tiled fireplace, a circular breakfast nook, gorgeous Deco tile.

Listing agent: Allison Schwarz/Compass

Click here for virtual tour

4311 Noeline Avenue, Encino 91436

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 4,085 square feet

Asking price: $3.595 million

Notable features: Vaulted ceilings, white oak floors, walls of glass, Calacatta marble countertops and fireplace surround, designer light fixtures and tile, a sunken wet bar, and a sizable backyard with swimming pool, built-in barbecue, and fire pits.

Listing agents: Craig Knizek and Kathrin Nicholson/The Agency

Click here for the virtual tour.

3216 Madera Avenue, Atwater Village, 90039

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,462 square feet

Asking price: $1.299 million

Notable features: Hardwood floors, archways, French doors, soapstone countertops, custom cabinetry, a redwood deck, mature fruit trees, and a converted-garage studio.

Listing agents: Jennifer Cahill and Kurt Wisner/Compass

Click here for the virtual tour.

2404 Griffith Park Boulevard, Silver Lake 90039

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, 1,342 square feet

Asking price: $1.249 million

Notable features: Stepped tray ceilings, hardwood floors, a porthole window, French doors, a living room fireplace, period tile and cabinetry.

Listing agents: Alyssa Valentine and Kurt Wisner/Compass

Click here for the virtual tour.