Dreamy Jefferson Park Craftsman with original woodwork seeks $965K

This 1905-built Craftsman house in Jefferson Park is a looker, with loads of original woodwork and built-ins, a deep front yard, and a backyard with a covered dining area and room to spare.

The interiors of the two-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling hold a host of features that date to the early 20th century, including original leaded and stained glass and original light fixtures. The beamed ceilings, oak floors, and large front porch are added perks.

The dining room’s large built-in buffet and fireplace are features that will always be in style. That there is only one bathroom in the house is definitely a blast from the past, but it’s fixable.

Outside, the roomy backyard accommodates not only a playhouse for kids but a pergola-covered dining area and grass to run around on. The house offers a separate laundry room and a two-car garage that the listing hints could be a potential ADU.

The house at 2082 West 29th Street is part of the local historic district and is listed for $965,000 with Andrea Dunlop of Sotheby’s International Realty.