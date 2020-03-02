Razor-sharp midcentury modern asks $1.25M in Valley Village

In a neighborhood dominated by 1920s Spanish bungalows and 1930s traditional ranches, this early midcentury modern in Valley Village really stands out.

Located three blocks west of Laurel Canyon Boulevard at 12360 La Maida Street, the redwood-sided residence calls to mind the work of Gregory Ain. In actuality, it was designed and built in 1948 by its original owner, Harry A. Kornberg, a supervisor for the Pacific Construction Finance Co. Founded in 1920, this Hollywood-based firm provided home design, construction, and finance services for more than four decades.

The Kornberg family owned the home until 2014, when it was purchased by designer Thomas Hayes, who collaborated with Anthony Giovanni Design on a renovation. Low-key and unassuming from the street, the overhauled house saves its drama for the interior stage.

On the other side of a fluted-glass entry awaits an impressive open-plan living room with lofty ceilings, a brick fireplace, and dark cherrywood walls, which provide high contrast to the blonde oak floors. In keeping with the midcentury modern principle of merging indoors and out, vast expanses of glass line the wall looking out to the property’s leafy backyard.

A sizable island acts as a room divider between the living and dining area and the kitchen, which has been outfitted with walnut cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops, and an array of designer light fixtures.

Also on the home’s main level are two bedrooms, two updated bathrooms, and an office. Features include built-in furniture, clerestory windows that swivel open vertically, and designer fixtures and cabinetry.

More drama unfolds in the basement, which has been converted into a handsome guest studio or office, complete with Murphy bed, wood-paneled walls, and a walk-in closet with built-in vanity.

On a 9,374-square-foot lot with a detached two-car garage and drought-tolerant landscaping, the property is listed with Benjamin Kahle of Deasy Penner Podley for an asking price of $1.249 million. Open houses are scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.