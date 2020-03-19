 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Woodsy 1950s home in Pasadena’s San Rafael Hills asks $899K

Wood floors, pitched ceilings, and a fireplace

By Elijah Chiland
Brick steps and a gated pathway leading up to a house with an attached garage
Surrounded by trees, the house sits on a 5,512-square-foot lot in western Pasadena.
Photos by Susan Pickering, courtesy Teresa Fuller/Compass

Nestled in the San Rafael Hills west of the Arroyo Seco, this elegant Pasadena home sits on a tree-filled 5,512-square-foot lot with an abundance of outdoor space.

Built in 1956, the house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms spread across 1,400 square feet of living space. Interior features include lovely hardwood floors, built-in shelving, soaring ceilings, clerestory windows, and large glass sliding doors.

A fireplace is tucked into the wall of the open living room, and a small sun room sits alongside the dining area. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet.

The home’s main level opens out to a large, partially covered wooden deck that looks out across the treetops and includes space for outdoor dining. A lower level deck provides access to a small studio with a built-in work table. The enclosed backyard includes an additional patio space and terraced gardens.

Located at 260 Sycamore Glen, the house is asking $899,000.

A room furnished with a sofa, an armchair, and a coffee table. A flatscreen TV is positioned on top of a cabinet
The living room has a bay window, built-in shelving, and a fireplace.
A room with wood floors and a wooden dining table. An abstract white light fixture hangs overhead
The dining area has wood floors and leads into both the kitchen and a small sun room.
A room with a large bed and a night table with a glass sliding door on the far wall
The parquet-floored master suite leads out to a large deck.
Two deck chairs positioned on a large wooden deck overlooking trees
The upper deck is partially covered and includes multiple spaces for outdoor seating and dining.
A deck with an outdoor table and chairs
The home’s upper level looks out across the treetops.

