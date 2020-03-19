Woodsy 1950s home in Pasadena’s San Rafael Hills asks $899K

Nestled in the San Rafael Hills west of the Arroyo Seco, this elegant Pasadena home sits on a tree-filled 5,512-square-foot lot with an abundance of outdoor space.

Built in 1956, the house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms spread across 1,400 square feet of living space. Interior features include lovely hardwood floors, built-in shelving, soaring ceilings, clerestory windows, and large glass sliding doors.

A fireplace is tucked into the wall of the open living room, and a small sun room sits alongside the dining area. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet.

The home’s main level opens out to a large, partially covered wooden deck that looks out across the treetops and includes space for outdoor dining. A lower level deck provides access to a small studio with a built-in work table. The enclosed backyard includes an additional patio space and terraced gardens.

Located at 260 Sycamore Glen, the house is asking $899,000.