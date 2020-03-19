Trapped-in-amber midcentury modern in Crestwood Hills asking $2M

On the market for the first time in 60 years, this Crestwood Hills home is two time capsules in one. Originally built in 1952 by and for Willard H. Francis, an architect of multiple homes in the celebrated midcentury enclave, the colorful residence was expanded a decade later by its second owner, who hired USC-trained modernist Barry Gittelson for the remodel.

Measuring 2,217 square feet, the one-of-a-kind house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Notable features include a central atrium, walls of glass, a wood-burning brick fireplace, clerestory windows, Douglas fir siding, custom woodwork, period light fixtures, and a bounty of built-in bookcases and furniture.

Located at 801 Broom Way on a .61-acre lot with canyon views and landscaping by the renowned Garrett Eckbo, the property is listed with Brian Linder of Compass for an asking price of $1.995 million.