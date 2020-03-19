 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Trapped-in-amber midcentury modern in Crestwood Hills asking $2M

New, 15 comments

Featuring an atrium, walls of glass, and an abundance of custom built-ins

By Pauline O'Connor
A unique carved wood screen covers one side of the atrium glass.
Photos by Suzy Poling, courtesy of Brian Linder

On the market for the first time in 60 years, this Crestwood Hills home is two time capsules in one. Originally built in 1952 by and for Willard H. Francis, an architect of multiple homes in the celebrated midcentury enclave, the colorful residence was expanded a decade later by its second owner, who hired USC-trained modernist Barry Gittelson for the remodel.

Measuring 2,217 square feet, the one-of-a-kind house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Notable features include a central atrium, walls of glass, a wood-burning brick fireplace, clerestory windows, Douglas fir siding, custom woodwork, period light fixtures, and a bounty of built-in bookcases and furniture.

Located at 801 Broom Way on a .61-acre lot with canyon views and landscaping by the renowned Garrett Eckbo, the property is listed with Brian Linder of Compass for an asking price of $1.995 million.

An accordioning panel on the wall at right can be unfolded to create a window between the dining room and kitchen.
The vintage kitchen sports jaunty teal cabinets, formica countertops, and a pegboard wall.
One of the five bedrooms.
Built-in bookcases abound.
A dash of mustard spices up the dressing room closets.
The .61-acre property’s landscaping was originally designed by the renowned Garrett Eckbo.

Next Up In Homes For Sale

Loading comments...