11 Los Angeles realtors to follow if you love beautiful homes

Los Angeles has a treasure trove of beautiful architecture, and sometimes the people with the best views of these gems are the ones who help buy, sell, and rent them. LA realtors have access to homes many of us will only ever dream of or gawk at from the street. Luckily, some local agents use Instagram to offer a peek inside these showstoppers.

Some of the best Instagram realtors aren’t just sharing their own listings. They also highlight other noteworthy abodes. Sometimes, they even show off a seemingly random house that deserves a second look. For homebuyers, these accounts can serve as practical resources: Get a feel for what’s on the market, and the best that LA real estate has to offer. They can also be inspirational—or aspirational.

Nate Cole’s Instagram is an endless stream of beautifully photographed, totally incredibly historic homes for sale (or soon to be for sale) as well as lovely historic and contemporary photographs of exceptional architecture from Los Angeles and beyond. (His photos from a late 2019 trip to Mexico were great for those looking to live vicariously.)

Madden specializes in “renovation resale.” All the homes she features show a blend of older exteriors with fresh, new interiors—richly colored kitchen cabinets, zellige tiles, and yes, white walls. If you’re looking for a freshly redesigned space—or a space that’s very on-trend—she’s one to follow.

Gafni’s domainTh is historic and modernist homes, and this Instagram does not disappoint. There’s also a sense that Gafni wants you in her club of architectural admirers, whether its her helpful hashtagging of architects (because who doesn’t want to see more by Robert Stacy Judd or Robert Killingworth) or the way she takes photos when she gets a privileged peek at something most can only gawk and wonder at, like her tour of High Tower Drive in Hollywood Heights.

Maybe it’s because of all the tropical patterns and plants that manage to make it into the frame, but Sarah Minka Jackson’s feed has all the best millennial trademarks. If you’re looking for bright colors and boho inspiration, you found it.

Historic photos, up-to-date pictures of architects’ personal homes, and even the odd but significant civic building: Rob Kallick’s feed offers an informative and appealing mix of content that discerning architecture lovers will enjoy. Kallick also does his own “Home of the Year” contest on his Instagram. Last year’s winner? The absolutely amazing Wolff House by John Lautner.

You can’t afford $3.1 million worth of architectural pedigree? Almost no one can! The Instagram for GLB Properties reminds us all that there are many vintage apartment buildings out there—chateaus in Carthay, Spanish-Moorish complexes in Miracle Mile—their wainscoting, crown molding, and sherbert-colored tile bathrooms just waiting for a sophisticated renter who appreciates the finer things.

LA is great, but part of its appeal is it’s proximity to other awesome places, including Palm Springs and Joshua Tree. Stanton highlights a lot of cool homes in LA, but also shines a light on the desert, allowing for an added layer of escapism to the already daydreamy act of looking at sublime homes on the internet.

The handle says it all: come here to ogle classically cool, timeless homes, from Craftsman bungalows to Art Deco duplexes to midcentury modern knockouts—and so many bathrooms with original, brilliantly colorful tile!

If midcentury modern is your jam, you’ll find it in droves here. Post and beams, walls of glass, kidney-shaped pools abound. That aesthetic and style permeates the homes that are highlighted here, and it’s easy on the eyes.