 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

For $589K, condo in West Hollywood’s glamorous Hayworth Gardens

New, 6 comments

Built in 1929 and still elegant

By Jenna Chandler
Large windows let in lots of natural light.
Photos courtesy of Tyrone McKillen/Compass

A one-bedroom condo in West Hollywood’s glamorous Hayworth Gardens, a Spanish Colonial Revival-style complex that dripped with luxury when it opened in 1929, is on the market. The unit still has its original wood front door, and is accentuated with refined vintage details, including ornate moldings and tall, coved ceilings.

The first-floor dwelling measures 668 square feet and comes with a formal dining room with built-ins and an updated bathroom with hexagonal-tile floors. It come with one parking space and communal laundry.

The 42 units at 1345 North Hayworth Avenue are arranged around a courtyard. The property is located off Fairfax and Fountain avenues, easy walking distance to shops, bars, and restaurants. Unit No. 4 is listed with Tyrone McKillen at Compass at an asking price of $589,000, plus monthly HOA dues of $495.

The unit measures 668 square feet.
In the formal dining room, built-ins flank the entryway to the kitchen, which is outfitted with ceramic tiles.
The coved ceilings carry through to the bedroom.
The bathroom has been brought up-to-date, but still retains a vintage aesthetic.

Next Up In Homes For Sale

Loading comments...

The Latest

Everything you need to know about LA’s response to the coronavirus outbreak

From parking tickets to social distancing to eviction protections for renters and businesses, here’s what you need to know.

By Jenna Chandler
37 comments / new

Handsome 1940s in Los Feliz Oaks asking $3.6M

Built for noted film orchestrator and composer Leonid Raab, who completed scores for Rear Window and Sunset Boulevard.

By Pauline O'Connor
2 comments / new

Landlords can’t evict tenants impacted by coronavirus, LA mayor says

"You will not lose your housing during this crisis because you can’t make the rent," says Mayor Eric Garcetti.

By Bianca Barragan
109 comments / new

Activists demand LA stop clearing homeless camps during coronavirus outbreak

Some unhoused residents say they’re wary of temporary shelters.

By Elijah Chiland
14 comments / new

Caltrans owns 163 empty homes around Pasadena. Homeless families want to live there.

Moms are occupying one of the houses in El Sereno: "The community has to take matters into their own hands."

By Zoie Matthew
17 comments / new

6 must-read LA history stories

From SoCal’s most famous tile maker to the origin of the city’s Storybook-style cottages.

By Bianca Barragan
1 comment / new