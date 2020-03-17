For $589K, condo in West Hollywood’s glamorous Hayworth Gardens

A one-bedroom condo in West Hollywood’s glamorous Hayworth Gardens, a Spanish Colonial Revival-style complex that dripped with luxury when it opened in 1929, is on the market. The unit still has its original wood front door, and is accentuated with refined vintage details, including ornate moldings and tall, coved ceilings.

The first-floor dwelling measures 668 square feet and comes with a formal dining room with built-ins and an updated bathroom with hexagonal-tile floors. It come with one parking space and communal laundry.

The 42 units at 1345 North Hayworth Avenue are arranged around a courtyard. The property is located off Fairfax and Fountain avenues, easy walking distance to shops, bars, and restaurants. Unit No. 4 is listed with Tyrone McKillen at Compass at an asking price of $589,000, plus monthly HOA dues of $495.