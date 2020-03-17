Born in Vienna, Austria, in 1889, architect Louis Scisorek relocated to Los Angeles during the building boom of the 1920s. There, he reinvented himself as Louis Selden, and established a thriving practice building period revival-style homes and apartment complexes known for their exceptional quality. A resident of Los Feliz, Selden designed numerous buildings throughout the neighborhood, including this attractive traditional in the Oaks.

Built in 1940, the house was commissioned by Leonid Raab, a composer and orchestrator for scores of classic films, including Rebecca, The Women, Rear Window, and Sunset Boulevard.

Along with four bedrooms and three and a half updated baths, the 3,716-square-foot home features hardwood and stone-tile floors, high ceilings, crown moldings, a wood-burning fireplace, French doors, casement windows, copious built-ins, and solar panels, while its .45-acre grounds hold manicured gardens, mature trees, and multiple patios for al fresco entertaining.

On the market for the first time in 23 years, 5724 Green Oak Drive is listed with Richard Stanley of Coldwell Banker for an asking price of $3.6 million.