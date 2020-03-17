 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Handsome 1940s Traditional by Louis Selden in Los Feliz asking $3.6M

Built for noted film orchestrator and composer Leonid Raab

By Pauline O'Connor
The home occupies a lot of nearly half an acre.
Photos by David Charbonier, courtesy of Richard Stanley

Born in Vienna, Austria, in 1889, architect Louis Scisorek relocated to Los Angeles during the building boom of the 1920s. There, he reinvented himself as Louis Selden, and established a thriving practice building period revival-style homes and apartment complexes known for their exceptional quality. A resident of Los Feliz, Selden designed numerous buildings throughout the neighborhood, including this attractive traditional in the Oaks.

Built in 1940, the house was commissioned by Leonid Raab, a composer and orchestrator for scores of classic films, including Rebecca, The Women, Rear Window, and Sunset Boulevard.

Along with four bedrooms and three and a half updated baths, the 3,716-square-foot home features hardwood and stone-tile floors, high ceilings, crown moldings, a wood-burning fireplace, French doors, casement windows, copious built-ins, and solar panels, while its .45-acre grounds hold manicured gardens, mature trees, and multiple patios for al fresco entertaining.

On the market for the first time in 23 years, 5724 Green Oak Drive is listed with Richard Stanley of Coldwell Banker for an asking price of $3.6 million.

The living room features barrel ceilings, crown moldings, and a wood-burning fireplace.
A cozy nook in the wood-paneled den.
The kitchen has been updated with professional-grade appliances and custom cabinetry.
French doors let in ample sunlight to the bedrooms.
One of the home’s multiple patios.
Elsewhere on the grounds are a variety of mature trees and manicured gardens.

