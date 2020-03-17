Activists demand LA stop clearing homeless camps during coronavirus outbreak

As public spaces shut down and public health officials encourage residents to stay at home to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, Los Angeles activists say police should stop enforcing laws that require homeless residents to pack up tents and makeshift shelters during the day.

“It’s such a common sense thing,” says Jed Parriott, a spokesperson for the Services Not Sweeps coalition, which released a list of demands on Friday urging local officials to take action to protect residents who lack housing from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

“If you make people take down their tent and pack up their things, where are they going to go?” Parriott says. “Let people [isolate] themselves in their own tents for everyone’s sake.”

The coalition has long resisted enforcement of laws limiting how much people can store in public areas and restricting their ability to sleep on sidewalks and in vehicles.

Now, they say, these laws could be particularly harmful to unhoused residents.

“What does ‘stay home’ mean to a homeless person?” writes the coalition in a statement. “It might mean ‘stay in your tent or RV as much as possible.’”

On Monday, Mayor Eric Garcetti lifted the city’s overnight parking restrictions, including those that limit RV parking to approved non-residential streets.

The new coronavirus hasn’t been identified in anyone experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles. But more than 25,000 people in the city live without shelter, and a disproportionately large share of those who lack permanent housing are older adults or have chronic health problems that put them at risk for the more serious form of COVID-19.

“The problem is really compounded by the fact that... people experiencing homelessness live, on average, 20 to 30 years less than everyone else,” says Los Angeles County Department of Public Health director Barbara Ferrer. “And on average, they have more chronic healthcare conditions that they’re living with and acute healthcare conditions.”

Last week, members of the Los Angeles City Council oversaw delivery of more than 125 hand-washing stations to homeless encampments and public parks throughout the city. Councilmember Mike Bonin acknowledged Wednesday that this would not be sufficient to prevent the virus from spreading among unhoused residents.

He announced Monday that cleaning teams assembled by nonprofit organization Five Keys would work to clean in and around encampments, and that sanitation workers would distribute new rodent-proof trash cans to unhoused communities near Third and Rose avenues in Venice, where mobile showers and bathrooms are also being installed.

Ferrer told reporters Monday that county officials are trying to ensure that as many people as possible have access to shelter. But some unhoused residents say they’re wary of temporary shelter spaces, which frequently provide little separation between beds.

“An open floor plan in shelters is both dangerous to the epidemic and the very opposite of what should be offered to the homeless,” wrote residents of an Echo Park community of tents and makeshift living spaces in an open letter to Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell last week.

Parriott says using empty motel rooms as temporary housing—something Gov. Gavin Newsom has suggested as a possibility—would be a better option.

“If you say we have a motel room for you, I guarantee you a lot of unhoused people will take that,” he says.

The county issued guidelines last week for shelters to follow to prevent spread of the virus between residents. Ferrer says that existing shelters open is a key goal of county health officials—to prevent even more people from moving onto streets and sidewalks.

“Early on I said there were three things everyone needed to do: Stay home when you’re sick, wash your hands frequently, and have a medical provider that you can be in touch with,” she said. “We all know that none of those three things are realistic for people experiencing homelessness who are unsheltered.”