 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Stunning 1920s Spanish colonial revival in the Los Feliz Oaks asking $3.45M

New, 20 comments

Loaded with lavish period details

By Pauline O'Connor
A two-story house with an attached garage and a red tile roof
The head-turning house’s facade features an oxeye window, carved wood doors, and a guerite turret.
Photos by Charmaine David, courtesy of Richard Stanley/Coldwell Banker

According to architectural historian Steve Vaught, “the busiest LA architect you’ve probably never heard of” is one Theodore J. Scott.

During the Roaring ’20s, Scott designed hundreds of homes throughout Southern California, including the lavish Bel-Air mansion of silent screen siren Colleen Moore, and this deluxe Spanish Colonial Revival now gracing the market in the Los Feliz Oaks.

Built for real estate developer Maurice Korman in 1928, the three-bedroom, three and a half bath residence was described as being of “extra special” construction quality by the Los Angeles County Building Assessor shortly after its completion, and per its listing, has been “meticulously maintained and updated from the foundation to the modern systems throughout.”

Among the 3,955-square-foot home’s outstanding attributes are a two-story entry with an ox-eye window, carved archways, extravagant plaster and wrought ironwork, hardwood floors, an ornate fireplace, French doors, and beautiful original tile on the stairs and in the kitchen and bathrooms. Exterior features include multiple balconies and patios, an outdoor fireplace, and extensive gardens.

Located on the outskirts of Griffith Park at 5432 Red Oak Drive, the nearly half-acre property is listed with Richard Stanley of Coldwell Banker for an asking price of $3.45 million.

A tall entry room with a stairwell on the right and a tiled corridor on the left
The impressive entry features quarry-stone flooring with painted tile risers and detailed wrought iron.
A room with coved ceilings and a tall ornamental fireplace
A massive fireplace commands center stage in the step-down living room.
A room with green walls and a chandelier that hangs above a large circular dining table
The formal dining room is enlivened by an ornately painted ceiling and carved archway.
A kitchen with a double oven and a large center island
Vintage tile mixes with modern appliances in the kitchen.
A bathroom with pink and black tile walls and turquoise tile floors
More glorious Jazz Age tile.
A large backyard with gardens and multiple patios
The half-acre property enjoys excellent views of the Griffith Observatory.

Next Up In Homes For Sale

Loading comments...