According to architectural historian Steve Vaught, “the busiest LA architect you’ve probably never heard of” is one Theodore J. Scott.

During the Roaring ’20s, Scott designed hundreds of homes throughout Southern California, including the lavish Bel-Air mansion of silent screen siren Colleen Moore, and this deluxe Spanish Colonial Revival now gracing the market in the Los Feliz Oaks.

Built for real estate developer Maurice Korman in 1928, the three-bedroom, three and a half bath residence was described as being of “extra special” construction quality by the Los Angeles County Building Assessor shortly after its completion, and per its listing, has been “meticulously maintained and updated from the foundation to the modern systems throughout.”

Among the 3,955-square-foot home’s outstanding attributes are a two-story entry with an ox-eye window, carved archways, extravagant plaster and wrought ironwork, hardwood floors, an ornate fireplace, French doors, and beautiful original tile on the stairs and in the kitchen and bathrooms. Exterior features include multiple balconies and patios, an outdoor fireplace, and extensive gardens.

Located on the outskirts of Griffith Park at 5432 Red Oak Drive, the nearly half-acre property is listed with Richard Stanley of Coldwell Banker for an asking price of $3.45 million.