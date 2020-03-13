Touched up Bronson Canyon beauty asks $3M

Above Hollywood’s Franklin Village, this four-bedroom home is a graceful blend of warmth and light.

The 1950s Traditional at 2543 Canyon Drive was treated to a remodel within the last year and is now adorned with playfully patterned wallpaper, custom kitchen cabinets with gold hardware and marble counters, and earth-toned tiles in the four full bathrooms. The new touches mix seamlessly with character details, like wainscoting in the formal dining room, a bay window in the living room, and floor-to-ceiling wood paneling in the family room.

The 4,150-square-foot residence has lots of space to work with, including a basement, an attached two-car garage, and a guest suite with a kitchenette, full bath, and separate entrance.

Out back, there’s a manicured yard with terraced gardens and a pool and spa with views of the surrounding hills. The Bronson Canyon property is listed with Lauren Reichenberg of Compass at an asking price of $2.98 million.