Touched up Bronson Canyon beauty asks $3M

Built in 1950 but stylishly updated

By Jenna Chandler
The interiors are light and sunny.
Photos by Alex Zarour, courtesy of Lauren Reichenberg/Compass

Above Hollywood’s Franklin Village, this four-bedroom home is a graceful blend of warmth and light.

The 1950s Traditional at 2543 Canyon Drive was treated to a remodel within the last year and is now adorned with playfully patterned wallpaper, custom kitchen cabinets with gold hardware and marble counters, and earth-toned tiles in the four full bathrooms. The new touches mix seamlessly with character details, like wainscoting in the formal dining room, a bay window in the living room, and floor-to-ceiling wood paneling in the family room.

The 4,150-square-foot residence has lots of space to work with, including a basement, an attached two-car garage, and a guest suite with a kitchenette, full bath, and separate entrance.

Out back, there’s a manicured yard with terraced gardens and a pool and spa with views of the surrounding hills. The Bronson Canyon property is listed with Lauren Reichenberg of Compass at an asking price of $2.98 million.

An abundance of windows flood the home with natural light.
Gold fixtures accentuate the updated kitchen.

Attic vibes in one of four bedrooms.
The master retreat, complete with an ensuite bathroom with a soaking tub, occupies its own floor.
Throughout the home, including the family room, French doors open to the backyard.
From the pool, soak in views of the hills.

