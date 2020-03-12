Even in such an architecturally blessed enclave as Crestwood Hills, the Franks House is a standout. Rising three stories up through the trees, the redwood-and-glass residence was designed by USC-trained architect Raúl Garduno in 1966; according to Historic Places LA, Garduno designed the home while working in the office of William Krisel.

Located at 1249 North Tigertail Road, the two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home has been “meticulously maintained,” per its listing.

Measuring 2,506 square feet, it features a koi pond with waterfall at its entry, tongue-and-groove beamed ceilings, redwood paneling, cork walls, a floating staircase, a double-height living room, a wet bar, two fireplaces, and floor-to-ceiling banks of windows serving up killer canyon and ocean views. The home also has multiple spacious terraces with sizable planter boxes for gardening and a four-car carport.

On a 14,009-square-foot lot, the property is asking $3.4 million. Aaron Kirman of Compass has the listing.