For $399K, cozy Pasadena studio with outdoor patio

At 646 square feet, this Pasadena condo is spacious for a studio and includes a pleasant outdoor patio to boot.

Located in the city’s Playhouse District, it’s just a few blocks from the restaurants and shops of Green Street and Colorado Boulevard, as well as the Pasadena Playhouse itself. The condo is part of the Oakland Towers complex, built in the 1960s and framed around a scenic courtyard with trees and gardens. The unit comes with access to a community swimming pool.

Inside, the condo has wood floors and wide windows, with a fair bit of closet space and built-in shelving. The kitchen includes a breakfast nook and leads, via glass sliding door, to the enclosed patio.

Located at 395 South Oakland Avenue, unit No. 106 is asking $399,000, with HOA dues of $198 per month.