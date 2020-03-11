 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

For $399K, cozy Pasadena studio with outdoor patio

New, 10 comments

The airy unit is part of a 1960s complex in the city’s Playhouse District

By Elijah Chiland
A view from one room into another, with a chair visible in the first room and a small table and chairs in the far room
The 1960s studio has wood floors and wide window panels.
Photos by Pierre Galant, courtesy Cynthia Cohn & Associates

At 646 square feet, this Pasadena condo is spacious for a studio and includes a pleasant outdoor patio to boot.

Located in the city’s Playhouse District, it’s just a few blocks from the restaurants and shops of Green Street and Colorado Boulevard, as well as the Pasadena Playhouse itself. The condo is part of the Oakland Towers complex, built in the 1960s and framed around a scenic courtyard with trees and gardens. The unit comes with access to a community swimming pool.

Inside, the condo has wood floors and wide windows, with a fair bit of closet space and built-in shelving. The kitchen includes a breakfast nook and leads, via glass sliding door, to the enclosed patio.

Located at 395 South Oakland Avenue, unit No. 106 is asking $399,000, with HOA dues of $198 per month.

A small bed with a night lamp on one side and closets on the other
Closets and shelving line one wall of the main living space.
A room with a small circular table as well as an L-shaped counter broken up by a stove and dishwasher
The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry and room for a breakfast nook.
A small outdoor sofa sitting in the shade of a tree
The patio space is shaded by trees and enclosed by a small privacy wall.
A wide walkway with trees and potted plants on either side
The complex has a pleasant courtyard and a swimming pool.

Next Up In Homes For Sale

Loading comments...

The Latest

Richard Neutra’s Jardinette Apartments are scheduled to sell at public auction

But don’t pool your cash just yet.

By Bianca Barragan

1930s Highland Park home is sunny, charming for $890K

The Mount Angelus home has nice views and period bathroom tile.

By Elijah Chiland
15 comments / new

Here’s what $529K buys around LA

Options include a Tujunga bungalow and a Silver Lake condo with sweeping views.

By Jenna Chandler
12 comments / new

This company is building backyard homes at no cost to Los Angeles homeowners

But homeowners have to be willing to rent out the units.

By Jenna Chandler
17 comments / new

LA ranked 6th-most congested U.S. city

The typical Los Angeles driver logged 103 hours in traffic last year.

By Elijah Chiland
12 comments / new

Refreshed two-bedroom condo seeks $489K in Glendale

Inside a charming Traditional-style building.

By Bianca Barragan
13 comments / new