1930s Highland Park home is sunny, charming for $890K

The Mount Angelus home has nice views and period bathroom tile

By Elijah Chiland
A house positioned behind a lawn with tall hedges and flowers
The house is perched above the street and fronted by a lush lawn.
Photos by Charmaine David, courtesy Edith Reyna, Liz Johnson/Compass

This sunny 1930s home sits above the street in the hilly Mount Angelus district of Highland Park.

Situated on a lush, 7,965-square-foot lot, the house is fronted by trees and tall hedges. Alongside the home is a large wooden deck and an adjoining pergola overlooking a terraced garden.

Inside, the 1,364-square-foot home has two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms. The living room, framed around an elegant fireplace, has coved ceilings and hardwood floors. Tall casement windows fill the space with natural light. The adjacent dining room looks out on a covered balcony with views across the neighboring hills.

The house retains plenty of vintage features, but has a few recent updates. The roomy kitchen is equipped with stone countertops, newer cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The master bathroom, on the other hand, still boasts some classic seafoam tile.

Located at 201 Wayland Street, the house is listed for $890,000.

A room with wood floors and white walls. At the far wall is a fireplace with windows on either side.
The living room is framed around a fireplace and illuminated by tall casement windows.
A wooden balcony with a green chair.
A balcony overlooks the street and the surrounding hills.
A galley-style kitchen with two long countertops and a sink opposite a stove
The kitchen is equipped with newer countertops, cabinetry, and appliances.
A sink and vanity alongside a shower with an arched frame, all partly covered with blue-green tile
The master bathroom is adorned with vintage tile.
A red-orange-colored deck with a wooden table and chairs
One of the home’s two bedrooms leads out to a wooden deck and a terraced yard.

