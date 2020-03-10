1930s Highland Park home is sunny, charming for $890K

This sunny 1930s home sits above the street in the hilly Mount Angelus district of Highland Park.

Situated on a lush, 7,965-square-foot lot, the house is fronted by trees and tall hedges. Alongside the home is a large wooden deck and an adjoining pergola overlooking a terraced garden.

Inside, the 1,364-square-foot home has two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms. The living room, framed around an elegant fireplace, has coved ceilings and hardwood floors. Tall casement windows fill the space with natural light. The adjacent dining room looks out on a covered balcony with views across the neighboring hills.

The house retains plenty of vintage features, but has a few recent updates. The roomy kitchen is equipped with stone countertops, newer cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The master bathroom, on the other hand, still boasts some classic seafoam tile.

Located at 201 Wayland Street, the house is listed for $890,000.