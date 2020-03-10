Here’s what $529K buys around LA

Welcome to Curbed Comparisons, where we explore what you can rent or buy for a certain dollar amount in various LA ’hoods. We’ve found five homes and condos within about $10,000 of today’s price: $529,000.

Here’s an appealing Spanish-style abode with three bedrooms and one bathroom in 1,124 square feet. The interiors are updated but still possess some 1920s details, including coved ceilings and arched entryways. The dwelling has a formal dining room and mud room and is sited on a 5,006-square-foot lot, leaving room for a backyard and detached two-car garage. It’s located less one mile from the soon-to-open Crenshaw Line train station at Slauson Avenue and 60th Street, and is listed at $529,000.

This condo comes with some pretty epic views of the stately Glendale-Hyperion Bridge and the Valley, LA River, mountains (and 5 Freeway). Part of a complex that was built in the 1970s off Glendale Boulevard and Riverside Drive, it’s walking distance to the river bike path, Griffith Park, and the bars, restaurants, and shops on Rowena and Hyperion avenues. The unit clocks in at 836 square feet and holds one bedroom and one bathroom, plus a balcony to soak in the vistas. It’s outfitted with in-unit laundry and central AC and comes with one parking spot, a storage area, and access to the property’s pool. The asking price is $525,000, plus monthly HOA dues of $628.

Deep in the San Fernando Valley, this classic California bungalow comes with a spacious backyard fit for outdoor dining and is minutes from hiking trails in Angeles National Forest. The compact home measures 905 square feet and holds two bedrooms and one bathroom. The living room features a brick fireplace and large skylight, while the kitchen has new cabinets, subway tiles, and stainless steel appliances. Updates include a new roof, windows, and copper plumbing. The property also holds a detached two-car garage and is listed at $539,000.

Here’s a classic 1940s condo that still sparkles with vintage charm, namely thanks to retro tile in the kitchen and bathroom. Part of a Traditional-style courtyard complex, the second-story unit receives lots of sunlight and appears to still have its original hardwood floors. It spans 1,151 square feet and contains three bedrooms and one bathroom. Other features include a dining area and in-unit laundry. Steps from ArcLight, Whole Foods, and the bars and restaurants on Ventura Boulevard, the unit has a price tag of $535,000, plush monthly HOA fees of $438.

This roomy townhouse, built in 1990, is walking distance to the Orange Line BRT and Red Line subway station on Lankershim Boulevard—and to the NoHo Arts District. In 1,331 square feet, the two-level unit has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, including a master suite, plus tall ceilings, a gas fireplace, and, per the listing, a large laundry room that could be used as a bonus room. The unit also comes with a private two-car garage. It’s on the market for $525,000, plus monthly HOA dues of $394.