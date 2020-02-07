 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Hunger Games’ actress selling tranquil two-bedroom in Mount Washington for $1.1M

It’s got a tree-filled backyard and a detached studio

By Elijah Chiland
A white room with panels of windows on the far walls. It’s furnished with a white sofa, an armchair, and a circular coffee table
The open living room has wide windows and wood floors.
Photos by Philip A. Coombes, courtesy Matthew Littell/Deasy Penner Podley

Tucked into the hillside on a tree-filled lot in Mount Washington, this cozy little home has a nicely understated appeal.

Built in the 1950s, it was scooped up in 2004 by prolific actress Paula Malcomson, who played the mother of Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games series.

Now, it’s back on the market with some recent-looking updates, including a renovated kitchen with high-end appliances and new counters and cabinetry. The 1,048-square-foot house has wood floors throughout, along with sliding glass doors and a wide panel of windows in the living room that looks out on the surrounding foliage.

Featuring two bedrooms and one bathroom, the house sits above a two-car garage on a 5,386-square-foot lot. The pleasant backyard occupies most of that space and features a stone pathway leading to a small patio and a light-filled studio that’s currently outfitted as a home office.

Asking price is $1.099 million.

A beige-colored house sitting on top of a garage with a pale green door
The house sits above a large planter bed and a two-car garage
A circular wooden table and chairs in the foreground; behind is a stove, cabinets, and a large refrigerator
The kitchen has a large gas range and new appliances.
A small room with glass doors and large windows, furnished with a rectangular table and chairs
A studio behind the house has French doors and a pitched ceiling
An enclosed yard with a stone wall and pathways marked with stones
The grassy backyard has a stone pathway and a small patio outside the studio.

