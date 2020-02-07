‘Hunger Games’ actress selling tranquil two-bedroom in Mount Washington for $1.1M

Tucked into the hillside on a tree-filled lot in Mount Washington, this cozy little home has a nicely understated appeal.

Built in the 1950s, it was scooped up in 2004 by prolific actress Paula Malcomson, who played the mother of Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games series.

Now, it’s back on the market with some recent-looking updates, including a renovated kitchen with high-end appliances and new counters and cabinetry. The 1,048-square-foot house has wood floors throughout, along with sliding glass doors and a wide panel of windows in the living room that looks out on the surrounding foliage.

Featuring two bedrooms and one bathroom, the house sits above a two-car garage on a 5,386-square-foot lot. The pleasant backyard occupies most of that space and features a stone pathway leading to a small patio and a light-filled studio that’s currently outfitted as a home office.

Asking price is $1.099 million.