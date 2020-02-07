Welcome to another edition of our weekly series rounding up open houses to check out over the weekend, because who doesn’t love a little real estate gawking? This week’s options include a stylishly revamped post and beam in Culver City, a sun-drenched 1940s ranch in Burbank’s equestrian district, and a couple of adorable cottages.

Where: 1766 North Orange Grove Avenue, LA 90046

When: Sunday Feb 9, 1 to 4 p.m.

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom; 1,268 square feet

Selling points: Located in the lower Hollywood Hills near Nichols Canyon, this shingled cottage is brimming with charming details, including a brick fireplace, French doors, ornate moldings, an enclosed wet bar, period tile and sconces, hardwood floors, and built-ins. It also comes with a two-car garage and multiple patios for dining or taking in the views.

Asking price: $1.199 million

Where: 12732 Maxella Avenue, Culver City 90066

When: Sunday Feb 9, 1 to 4 p.m.

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom; 1,156 square feet

Selling points: Built in 1950, this compact Culver City post and beam was the beneficiary of a magazine-worthy rustic-chic makeover by Chris Barrett Design. Its features include wide plank brushed oak floors, exposed beam ceilings, walls of glass, clerestory windows, honed travertine countertops, high-end appliances, and a covered patio with built-in barbecue. The property also comes with a detached two-car garage as well as preliminary plans for a guest house and second bathroom in main house.

Asking price: $1.4 million

Where: 1500 West Valleyheart Drive, Burbank 91506

When: Saturday Feb 8, 1 to 4 p.m.

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms; 2,745 square feet

Selling points: Located in the heart of Burbank’s Rancho Equestrian district, this sun-drenched 1940s traditional ranch is a tad unpolished, but comes with plenty of pluses, including high ceilings, built-ins, multiple fireplaces, concrete floors, bay windows, and a sizable lot with swimming pool, fruit trees, and easy trail access.

Asking price: $1.399 million

Where: 966 Stone Canyon Road, LA 90077

When: Sunday Feb 9, 1 to 4 p.m.

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms; 4,011 square feet

Selling points: Speaking of equestrian properties, horse-lovers will appreciate the staging of this 1930s Cliff May-esque rancho in Bel-Air, while fans of pretty houses will like its gorgeous wood paneling, built-ins, French doors, and fireplaces. The .45-acre property’s other features include a wine cellar, home gym, photo dark room, formal gardens, a swimming pool, putting green, tree house, and chicken coop.

Asking price: $5.5 million

Where: 3976 Prospect Avenue, LA 90027

When: Saturday Feb 8 and Sunday Feb 9, 12 to 4 p.m.

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom; 1,092 square feet

Selling points: This cozy 1939 traditional is perched near one of the handful of staircases laced throughout Franklin Hills. Highlights include hardwood floors, wainscoting, crown moldings, casement windows, French doors in nearly every room, a gas fireplace, and a two-car garage.

Asking price: $1.199 million

Where: 206 South Greenwood Avenue, Pasadena 91107

When: Saturday Feb 8 and Sunday Feb 9, 2 to 4 p.m.

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,282 square feet

Selling points: An excellent starter-home candidate, this 1908 Craftsman bungalow a little east of Pasadena City College offers a welcoming front sitting porch with stone pillars and a swing, hardwood floors, box beamed ceilings, an updated kitchen, and a spacious backyard with spa, garden areas, and fruit trees.

Asking price: $849,000