Albert Frey, John Porter Clark’s Guthrie House asking $2.4M in Palm Springs

Restored and modernized by the Avi Ross Group

By Pauline O'Connor
The property’s .39-acre grounds contain a pool, spa, multiple firepits, and a detached poolhouse.
Photos by RVJ Photography, courtesy of Bahareh Kamoei/BBS Brokers Realty

Born in Zurich, Switzerland, architect Albert Frey landed a position working for an American firm early in his career with the help of his illustrious mentor, Le Corbusier. In the early 1930s, Frey was dispatched to Palm Springs to design an office building for his employer’s brother. There, he met Pasadena native John Porter Clark, who had been sent to the desert town to establish an office for his employers, the firm of Van Pelt and Lind. In 1935, the two young architects partnered up, and together would play a major role in establishing modernism as Palm Springs’ dominant style.

Now on the market is what’s believed to be the pair’s first residential project, albeit in a heavily altered form. Known as the Guthrie House, it was originally a clean-lined adobe-like home measuring a modest 1,600 square feet, but over the years, various owners led it astray with rampant additions and embellishments.

In 2015, Marina Rossi, the owner of Palm Springs boutique hotel The Rossi, scooped up the by-then dilapidated property for $745,000, and embarked on a three-year effort to bring the Guthrie House up to date and more in tune with its austere early-modernist origins, a process documented by the Wall Street Journal and Dwell.

Located in central Palm Springs’ El Mirador neighborhood, the overhauled home holds three bedrooms and two and a half baths within 3,583 square feet. Architectural details include polished concrete floors, high ceilings, walls of glass, corrugated metal doors, maple cabinetry, quartz countertops, a concrete fireplace, and an indoor-outdoor shower. The landscaped .39-acre grounds contain a pool, spa, multiple fire pits, a built-in barbecue station, and a detached pool house.

The property is listed with Bahareh Kamoei, Bita Kamoei, and Sara Kamoei of BBS Brokers Realty at an asking price of $2.399 million.

Revamped by the Avi Ross Group, the austere modern features polished concrete floors and interior atriums.
The sleek dining room.
The kitchen features maple cabinetry and quartz countertops.
Glass walls and doors abound.
The master suite has a step-down tub and indoor-outdoor shower.
The home as it originally looked in 1935.

