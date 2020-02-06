A fixer no more, updated Spanish-style asking $676K in Alhambra

Located just east of Cal State University, Los Angeles’s campus, this two-bedroom Spanish Colonial Revival-inspired home in Alhambra has had some work done.

The 1,250-square-foot house holds new flooring, cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and dual-paned windows. But arched doorways, built-in cabinets, and the original front door are appealing reminders that the residence was built in 1930.

The lone bathroom, which is set into an arched nook lined with subway tiles, is another reminder of the home’s vintage. Meanwhile, the living room features a dramatic, functioning fireplace and lots of sunlight, thanks to windows galore.

The dwelling sits back from the street a bit, leaving enough space for a front lawn. There’s plenty of room at the rear too. The backyard has room for a detached garage and a paved patio area, and still leaves a good amount of space for grass or plants.

The residence at 1608 La Golondrina sits on a “quiet street,” the listing says, with many other well-manicured lawns and similarly cute houses. It last sold in October for $480,000, but it needed a fair amount of work, old listing images show.

Now, buffed and polished, it’s listed with Priscillia Seelan of Keller Williams for $675,888.