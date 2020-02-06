 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A fixer no more, updated Spanish-style asking $676K in Alhambra

A brand new kitchen, but a few original elements too

By Bianca Barragan
A red tile roof, nice front lawn, a good-sized backyard—this place has a lot to love.
Photos by Boris Huanca, courtesy of Priscillia Seelan/Keller Williams

Located just east of Cal State University, Los Angeles’s campus, this two-bedroom Spanish Colonial Revival-inspired home in Alhambra has had some work done.

The 1,250-square-foot house holds new flooring, cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and dual-paned windows. But arched doorways, built-in cabinets, and the original front door are appealing reminders that the residence was built in 1930.

The lone bathroom, which is set into an arched nook lined with subway tiles, is another reminder of the home’s vintage. Meanwhile, the living room features a dramatic, functioning fireplace and lots of sunlight, thanks to windows galore.

The dwelling sits back from the street a bit, leaving enough space for a front lawn. There’s plenty of room at the rear too. The backyard has room for a detached garage and a paved patio area, and still leaves a good amount of space for grass or plants.

The residence at 1608 La Golondrina sits on a “quiet street,” the listing says, with many other well-manicured lawns and similarly cute houses. It last sold in October for $480,000, but it needed a fair amount of work, old listing images show.

Now, buffed and polished, it’s listed with Priscillia Seelan of Keller Williams for $675,888.

An open space with a tall fireplace and many windows.
The living room gets lots of sunlight and has a functioning fireplace.
A built-in white cabinet is in the foreground. An arched doorways allows a view into the living room.
Built-in cabinets are arched doorways are reminders of the house’s 1930s origins.
The kitchen has been totally redone with new everything, from counters to cabinets to appliances.
A spacious, bright room with a mirrored closet door.
One of the house’s two bedrooms.
A green space with the house and a detached garage in the background.
There’s a lot of room to work with in the backyard.

