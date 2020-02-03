Just a few blocks north of the bustling Hollywood and Highland intersection in Hollywood, this rustic compound appears at first glance to have staved off the 21st century quite effectively.

Hidden behind fences and thick foliage, the .4-acre property, which has just hit the market, contains three Craftsman bungalow duplexes built between 1912 and 1915, plus five garages.

Varying in size from a studio to a three-bedroom, three-bath, the six units boast period elements such as hardwood floors, ornate moldings, fireplaces, built-in hutches, wood-framed casement windows, and clawfoot tubs, but have been updated with central heat and air, new appliances, and other modern touches. Exterior features include multiple decks and patios, and verdant gardens. Per the description, the property also comes with key access to a private park across the street.

Located at 1908 Hillcrest Road, the compound is listed with David Flate of Douglas Elliman at an asking price of $5.9 million.