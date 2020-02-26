What $2,500 rents in LA right now

Welcome to Curbed Comparisons, where we explore what you can rent or buy for a certain dollar amount in various LA ’hoods. We’ve found five rentals within $150 of today’s price, $2,500. Vote for your favorite below!

Fully furnished and totally remodeled, this handsome one-bedroom apartment is easy on the eyes. Oak flooring runs throughout, while subway tile and marble counters set the space off visually from the rest of the open, L-shaped living and dining area. The bedroom’s perks include recessed lights and built-in closet shelving. Located walking distance to the shops and entertainment in Franklin Village, it rents for $2,599.

This upper-level unit offers two bedrooms and bathrooms, stainless steel counters, two parking spaces, and a balcony. The no-pets-allowed apartment is close to the 405 Freeway and a Trader Joe’s and rents for $2,595.

No far from Western Avenue and Third Street, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom apartment holds a slew of new features, including new appliances, fixtures, and an updated bathroom. The apartment also offers two major conveniences: an in-unit washer and dryer and a garage parking space. It rents for $2,450.

This spacious 1,020-square-foot loft available in the historic Higgins Building is a gem. The unit’s windows look out onto the interior courtyard, meaning the apartment gets plenty of sunlight. The apartment is appointed with a large walk-in closet, an in-unit washer and dryer, a Nest smart thermostat, and a dishwasher. It rents for $2,495.

There’s 1,200 square feet of room to work with in this two-bedroom, one-bath residence. The apartment’s gleaming hardwood floors and arched doorways give it some charm, and the convenience of in-unit laundry machines is another bonus. The dwelling rents for $2,499.