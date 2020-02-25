Here’s what $1.35M buys around LA

Welcome to Curbed Comparisons, where we explore what you can rent or buy for a certain dollar amount in various LA ’hoods. We’ve found five homes and condos within about $10,000 of today’s price: $1.35 million.

This sweet 1920s bungalow comes with a detached guest house and a saltwater pool and fire pit. Charming period details—arched entryways, coved ceilings, and the original hardwood floors—abound in the light-filled main residence, which holds three bedrooms and one bathroom (with vintage tile), plus an eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room that opens via French doors to the backyard. The 534-square-foot guest house is a studio with exposed beams, a plethora of built-ins, and a separate bathroom. Walking distance to the LA River, Griffith Park, and Glendale Boulevard, the 6,757-square-foot property is listed at $1.35 million.

This dapper midcentury modern sits on .29 acres near the Universal City Overlook. The flat-roofed home was built in 1957 and has walls of windows, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, open living areas, and sliding doors in every room that open to a yard and a lush wraparound deck. Clocking in at 1,599 square feet, the home contains three bedrooms and two bathrooms, both of which, along with he kitchen, have been treated to sleek updates. The price tag? $1.349 million.

This post and beam on pedigreed Sunny Oaks Circle is back on the market after selling in 2018. The 1,755-square-foot residence was designed in 1951 by the firm of Fetridge, Wilde and Lundy and was carefully restored within the last decade. Features include polished concrete floors, beamed ceilings, walls of glass with automatic shades, custom wood cabinetry and soapstone counters in the kitchen, a brick fireplace, and Bouquet Canyon stone walls. Outside, there’s a stone patio, fireplace, and citrus trees. With three bedrooms and one and three-quarter bathrooms, the home is listed at $1.35 million.

Here’s brand-new construction on the border of Hollywood and West Hollywood, with easy access to Melrose Avenue, Fairfax Avenue, and Santa Monica Boulevard. Part of a new nine-unit complex named Orlando 9, this dwelling holds two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms in 1,210 square feet. It’s outfitted with a plethora of windows, polished concrete and engineered wood floors, Bosch kitchen appliances, and a patio. Walking distance to Urth Caffe, the Melrose Flea, and Jon and Vinny’s, the unit comes with two underground parking spaces and is listed at $1.35 million with monthly HOA dues of $525.

Thoroughly remodeled, this swanky 1920s residence is now filled with stylish finishes, including wide-plank oak floors, Emtek doorknobs, gold fixtures, and quartz countertops. Other updates include recessed lighting, large skylights, and new wood doors and a gas fireplace. Some original features remain in the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home, including barreled ceilings and a large picture window. A newly permitted studio ADU also sits on the 5,603-square-foot lot, which is located just south of Venice Boulevard. The asking price is $1.349 million.