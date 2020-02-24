 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Midcentury modern near the San Pedro coast asks $900K

The 1950s time capsule has walls of glass and a conversation pit

By Elijah Chiland
Brick stairs leading up to a house surrounded by gardens
The house sits on a nearly half-acre lot in southwest San Pedro.
Photos by Emily Cristiano, courtesy Gordon Inman, Nicole Pletkovich/Keller Williams

Tucked into the hilly southwest corner of San Pedro, right alongside the Los Angeles city limit, is this unique midcentury modern time capsule.

Property records show it was designed in 1959 by Redondo Beach architect Leroy Young, who later completed numerous commercial projects across the South Bay. More than six decades later, many era-appropriated details remain—including wood floors, built-in bench seating, beamed ceilings, clerestory windows, and a stone-floored conversation pit in the living room.

The house has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms spread across 1,851 square feet of floor space. The open living area and bedrooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the house with natural light and offer views of the home’s verdant surroundings.

Sitting on a nearly half-acre lot, the house opens out to gardens and pathways that connect multiple wooden decks—from which it’s possible to catch a glimpse of the ocean.

Located at 2215 West 34th Street, the house is listed for $899,999.

A room with wood floors and enormous windows on the far wall, where there’s also a fireplace
The living room is framed around a conversation pit with built-in bench seating.
A room with stone floors and tall windows
Walls of glass and beamed ceilings make for a terrarium-like entrance.
A room with carpeted floors and white walls. Trees and vegetation can be seen through glass doors at the far end of the room
Sliding glass doors in the master bedroom open to a pergola-shaded deck.
A pergola surrounded by bushes and trees, with the ocean visible in the distance
The verdant backyard offers glimpses of the ocean.

