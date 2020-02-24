Midcentury modern near the San Pedro coast asks $900K

Tucked into the hilly southwest corner of San Pedro, right alongside the Los Angeles city limit, is this unique midcentury modern time capsule.

Property records show it was designed in 1959 by Redondo Beach architect Leroy Young, who later completed numerous commercial projects across the South Bay. More than six decades later, many era-appropriated details remain—including wood floors, built-in bench seating, beamed ceilings, clerestory windows, and a stone-floored conversation pit in the living room.

The house has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms spread across 1,851 square feet of floor space. The open living area and bedrooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the house with natural light and offer views of the home’s verdant surroundings.

Sitting on a nearly half-acre lot, the house opens out to gardens and pathways that connect multiple wooden decks—from which it’s possible to catch a glimpse of the ocean.

Located at 2215 West 34th Street, the house is listed for $899,999.