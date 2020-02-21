6 open houses to check out around LA this weekend

Welcome to another edition of our weekly series rounding up open houses to check out over the weekend, because who doesn’t love a little real estate gawking? This week’s batch all have a strong connection to nature, including architect Hal Levitt’s former home in Outpost Estates, a Lautner-influenced modern lodge in Topanga, and a sunny cottage hideaway atop Mount Washington.

Where: 975 Old Topanga Canyon Road, Topanga 90290

When: Sunday Feb 23, 1 to 4 p.m.

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms; 2,535 square feet

Selling points: On 1.23 bucolic acres in the heart of Topanga Canyon, this magazine-ready hideaway’s notable attributes include vaulted beamed ceilings, polished concrete floors with radiant heating, a massive brick fireplace, custom movable dual-pane windows, and handcrafted stone, glass, and steel bathrooms that take a page from John Lautner’s book. The property also comes with a 400-square-foot guest cottage with Murphy bed, kitchen, and bathroom.

Asking price: $2.349 million

Where: 7039 Senalda Road, Outpost Estates, 90068

When: Sunday Feb 23, 1 to 4 p.m.

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms; 3,525 square feet

Selling points: The longtime home of noted midcentury modernist Hal Levitt, this Outpost Estates retreat features an open floor plan, lofty beamed ceilings, copious walls of glass, skylights, an outdoor living room, and a dramatically sited pool.

Asking price: $2.895 million

Where: 2333 West 21st Street, LA 90018

When: Saturday Feb 22, 1 to 4 p.m.

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms; 2,532 square feet

Selling points: Among the ample charms of this 1908 Craftsman in West Adams’ Western Heights historic district are oak and maple floors, two fireplaces, extensive woodwork, leaded-glass windows, built-in bookcases, a sleeping porch, and a “gentleman’s caller bench” in the entry.

Asking price: $1.2 million

Where: 2215 West 34th Street, San Pedro 90732

When: Saturday Feb 22 and Sunday Feb 23, 1 to 4 p.m.

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms; 1,851 square feet

Selling points: This 1959 post and beam in San Pedro’s South Shores section needs some TLC, but is rife with potential. Features include tongue-and-groove beamed ceilings, a sunken conversation pit, a stacked-stone fireplace, and walls of glass serving up stunning ocean views.

Asking price: $889,999

Where: 4825 Glenalbyn Drive, Mount Washington 90065

When: Sunday Feb 23, 1 to 4 p.m.

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms; 1,037 square feet

Selling points: Bridging the divide between rural and urban, rustic and modern, and indoors and out, this updated 1930s cottage sits at the end of an arroyo-stone staircase near the top of Mount Washington. Reflecting a clean-lined Scandinavian aesthetic on the inside, it’s got hardwood floors, white oak counters, glass doors, oversize windows, imported ceramic tile, and built-in furniture. Outside, there’s a wraparound view deck, citrus trees, walls of greenery, and a finished two-car garage with skylight and loft area.

Asking price: $789,000

Where: 936 Dexter Street, Highland Park 90042

When: Saturday Feb 22, 12 to 5 p.m., Sunday Feb 23, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms; 1,970 square feet

Selling points: Built in 1962, this three-story home just north of El Paso Drive has been very recently made over from stem to stern. Its new attributes include stainless-steel Italian commercial grade appliances, flat paneled wood cabinetry, quartz countertops, textured tile, and three-panel glass stackable doors. The property also features a spacious dining patio deck, a sunken concrete fire pit with built-in seating for 10, and a new ADU.

Asking price: $1.25 million