When this 1905 Craftsman in the Angelino Heights historic district previously appeared on the market, in April of last year, it had fallen into an advanced state of dilapidation and despair. Ten months later, the old gal has made quite an impressive comeback, going from a shambles to a showcase.

Located at 1040 West Kensington Road, next door to the landmark Mary Stilson Residence, the former four-bedroom, one-bath bungalow has been expanded and reconfigured into a three bedroom, three bath home. Along with painstakingly restored original elements such as oak floors, Tudor-style casement windows, Douglas fir millwork, pocket doors, and built-in bookcases and benches, it’s got an attractive new kitchen with soapstone countertops and a marble-topped center island, a new foundation, new copper plumbing, updated electric wiring, and a new dual HVAC system.

Exterior amenities include a rebuilt deck offering excellent views of Echo Park Lake and beyond, a shady stone patio, myriad fruit trees, a raised vegetable bed, a native garden, and a sizable patch of grass. On a 7,940-square-foot lot, the property is listed with Craig Ekedahl of MaisonRE for an asking price of $1.795 million. Open houses are scheduled Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.