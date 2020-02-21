 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Perfectly polished Angelino Heights Craftsman built in 1905 asking $1.8M

A winning combination of old and new

By Pauline O'Connor
The home is sited well above the street.
Photos by Lauren Moore, courtesy of Craig Ekedahl/MAISONRE

When this 1905 Craftsman in the Angelino Heights historic district previously appeared on the market, in April of last year, it had fallen into an advanced state of dilapidation and despair. Ten months later, the old gal has made quite an impressive comeback, going from a shambles to a showcase.

Located at 1040 West Kensington Road, next door to the landmark Mary Stilson Residence, the former four-bedroom, one-bath bungalow has been expanded and reconfigured into a three bedroom, three bath home. Along with painstakingly restored original elements such as oak floors, Tudor-style casement windows, Douglas fir millwork, pocket doors, and built-in bookcases and benches, it’s got an attractive new kitchen with soapstone countertops and a marble-topped center island, a new foundation, new copper plumbing, updated electric wiring, and a new dual HVAC system.

Exterior amenities include a rebuilt deck offering excellent views of Echo Park Lake and beyond, a shady stone patio, myriad fruit trees, a raised vegetable bed, a native garden, and a sizable patch of grass. On a 7,940-square-foot lot, the property is listed with Craig Ekedahl of MaisonRE for an asking price of $1.795 million. Open houses are scheduled Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Tudor-influenced casement windows and built-in Douglas fir bookcases bracket the decorative fireplace. The seat of the built-in bench at left lifts to provide storage.
The dining room features restored pocket doors, wood-framed windows, and rustic-modern lighting.
The new farmhouse-style kitchen is appointed with maple cabinets, soapstone countertops, a marble-topped industrial center island, designer fixtures, and high-end appliances. The oak floor and casement windows are original, however.
Past the kitchen is a powder room with laundry and a sunny office.
The powder room features a refurbished antique light fixture and original wood-framed window.
Wood-framed windows offering views of Echo Park Lake wrap around the master bedroom.
The glamorous master bath.
The rambling backyard contains a variety of fruit trees and a native garden of wildflowers and plants sourced from the Theodore Payne Nursery.

