What $690K buys in Los Angeles right now

Welcome to Curbed Comparisons, where we explore what you can rent or buy for a certain dollar amount in various LA ’hoods. We’ve found five homes and condos within about $10,000 of today’s price: $690,000.

Sierra Madre

Serving up a serene respite from the city is this sunny yellow cottage that’s folded in among trees below Mt. Wilson. Located about 20 miles from Downtown LA in Little Santa Anita Canyon, the shingled residence was built in 1916 and has cozy interior features, including a river rock fireplace and wood plank ceilings. In 868 square feet, the home holds two bedrooms and one updated bathroom. It sits back above a garage—the roof of which serves as one of two decks—and is accessed by a rock-lined staircase. Per the listing, the home also has a new foundation, roof, plumbing, windows, and central heating and A/C. The asking price is $689,000.

This sparse and spacious condo is a blank slate, with the listing referring to it as a “fabulous design opportunity.” It needs some updating, but it has size and location going for it. The dwelling measures 1,727 square feet and holds two bedrooms and three bathrooms. It’s positioned on the third floor of a mid-rise building that’s located between Hollywood and Sunset boulevards, providing easy access to bars and restaurants like El Compadre, as well as Runyon Canyon and the Metro station at Hollywood and Highland. The complex has a rooftop deck with a pool and views of the hills. The unit comes with two parking spaces and is listed at $699,000, plus monthly HOA fees of $405.

There’s a unit for sale in the grand old Masonic Lodge off Long Beach Boulevard. The classical-style building, now known as the Temple Lofts, was designed in the 1920s but converted to residential use in 2005. This particular unit has the air of a “New York-style loft,” with exposed ducting, a brick wall, soaring ceilings, track lights, and a statement-making spiral staircase that leads to mezzanine with a master bedroom. There’s space for a second bedroom downstairs. The 1,702-square-foot condo is equipped with A/C and Viking kitchen appliances and comes with two parking spaces and separate storage unit. The price tag is $689,000, with monthly HOA dues of $497.

After selling two years ago for $424,000, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow has been injected with new plumbing, windows, and central heat and A/C. The upgrades are cosmetic too: There’s fresh paint throughout and a totally new kitchen. Some original details remain, including the original glass door knobs, arched entryways, and “wedding cake” moldings. The home spans 1,071 square feet on a 2,475-square-foot lot and holds a formal dining room, breakfast nook, and a laundry room. Outside, there’s a flag-stone patio, garden, and detached one-car garage. The residence is now listed at $699,000.

Over in Northeast Los Angeles, this two-bathroom, two-bathroom house sits just above Figueroa Boulevard and comes with a rather large terraced backyard that features a covered patio and lemons, orange, and fig trees. The dwelling, which was built in 1922, clocks in at a compact 910 square feet and contains new bedroom carpeting, recessed lighting, central heat and A/C, a laundry room, and a master suite with walk-in closets and French doors. The asking price is $695,000.

