Perched above Division Street in hilly Glassell Park, this home captures vast views of the city and surrounding hillsides.

The interiors are replete with original details including arched doorways, wainscoting, hardwood floors, and tray ceilings. Built in 1941, the residence has updates that blend seamlessly with its vintage elements: butcher block counters and a farmhouse sink in the kitchen, for instance.

A fun perk of the house is its private studio, which has a separate entrance. The room has its own bathroom, making it an ideal spot for working from home.

With three bedrooms and three bathrooms, the house at 4020 Barryknoll has plenty of space for a family. So does its large backyard, which has multiple covered patios, a brick fireplace, and two spacious grassy areas. The dwelling has three connections to the outdoors, making it easy to take advantage of that space.

The property is set back from the street, with a garage and some landscaped space creating a buffer. It is listed for sale with Joanna Suhl of Compass for $885,000.