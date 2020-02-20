 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Glassell Park Traditional with original 1940s details asking $885K

Plus, a versatile backyard with a brick fireplace.

By Bianca Barragan
A photo of a house sitting on a sloped lot, with a garage and a little landscaped space between the street and the house’s front door.
The house is set back from the street, offering privacy.
Photos by Charmaine David, courtesy of Compass

Perched above Division Street in hilly Glassell Park, this home captures vast views of the city and surrounding hillsides.

The interiors are replete with original details including arched doorways, wainscoting, hardwood floors, and tray ceilings. Built in 1941, the residence has updates that blend seamlessly with its vintage elements: butcher block counters and a farmhouse sink in the kitchen, for instance.

A fun perk of the house is its private studio, which has a separate entrance. The room has its own bathroom, making it an ideal spot for working from home.

With three bedrooms and three bathrooms, the house at 4020 Barryknoll has plenty of space for a family. So does its large backyard, which has multiple covered patios, a brick fireplace, and two spacious grassy areas. The dwelling has three connections to the outdoors, making it easy to take advantage of that space.

The property is set back from the street, with a garage and some landscaped space creating a buffer. It is listed for sale with Joanna Suhl of Compass for $885,000.

A photo of a living room with hardwood floors, arched doorways, and a tray ceiling.
Arched doorways, tray ceilings, and hardwood floors appear often in the house.
A dining room with a dining table. Big windows and a mirror make it seem like the views are nearly panoramic.
The dining room makes the most of the vistas.
A kitchen with butcher block counters, a farmhouse sink, and ceramic tile floors.
The kitchen’s updates fit in with the rest of the house.
A bedroom with a fancy tray ceiling.
The house has three bedrooms in all.
A photo of a backyard with a covered patio and a brick fireplace built into the exterior of the house.
The backyard has a built-in brick fireplace and multiple covered patios, plus grassy space and planters.

