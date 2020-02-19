 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Grand 1930s Mediterranean in Los Feliz asking $8M

Period features include a stained glass window, a carved plaster fireplace, and hand-painted Spanish tile

By Pauline O'Connor
The Frank R. McGinnis House was constructed in 1930 for an estimated $40,000.
Photos by Ambient Light Studios, courtesy of Peter KInnaird and Sarah Pearson/Compass

Another one of Los Feliz’s grand dames is now up for grabs. Located on a half-acre lot at the corner of Vermont and Aberdeen avenues, near stately period revivals by Wallace Neff, Elmer Grey, and Stiles O. Clements, the 1930 Mediterranean Revival was designed by Gene Verge, a Beaux-Arts trained architect whose projects included the Buster Keaton Estate in Beverly Hills, and the Jonathan Club building in Santa Monica.

Completed for an estimated cost of $40,000, the two-story residence contains five bedrooms and six and a half baths. Its period features include a dramatic winding staircase with elaborate wrought iron railing and stained glass window, arched doorways and niches, coffered and beamed ceilings, French doors, a carved plaster fireplace, a wood-paneled dining room, hand-painted Spanish tile, original sconces, and an original York Safe.

The home appears to have undergone a fair amount of remodeling, most notably in its kitchen, bathrooms, and basement, which has been outfitted with a theater, a sound studio, and a gym with sauna and steam room. Outside, there’s a swimming pool with spa, a pergola-shaded dining patio, a sizable lawn, and a three-car garage.

Listed with Peter Kinnaird and Sarah Pearson of Compass, the Griffith Park-adjacent property is asking $7.995 million.

Past a pair of wood-and-wrought-iron front doors awaits the entry foyer, which features a glamorous winding staircase with a tall stained glass window.
Coffered ceilings and a carved plaster fireplace mantel add to the living room’s elegance.
The formal dining room is lined with coffered wood paneling.
The master bedroom features carved ceiling beams and a private terrace.
The .45-acre gated grounds contain a swimming pool with spa and pergola-shaded dining patio.

