 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Topanga retreat once owned by Neil Young seeks $1.45M

New, 4 comments

The rock legend recorded a classic album in the lower-level studio

By Elijah Chiland
A tall and narrow wooden house built above a garage and surrounded by trees
The tall house offers views across its forest-like surroundings.
Photos by Revepix, courtesy Remo Packer/eXp Realty

Built up to the level of the trees that surround it, this tall Topanga Canyon home has views stretching across the hills—and a place in rock music history.

As chronicled in Los Angeles Magazine, Neil Young bought the house in 1968, shortly after the breakup of Buffalo Springfield. The folk-rock artist soon got to work on a solo career and recorded his second album, After the Gold Rush, in a makeshift studio space inside the house.

Rolling Stone ranked the record 74th on its list of the 500 greatest albums of all time (NME placed it slightly higher, at 45th, in its own rankings).

The house itself has a rustic appearance that fits right in among the cabins and bohemian hideaways of Topanga. Its interior spaces feature hardwood floors, wood-paneled walls, and a vintage stove parked in the dining room. Floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors fill the space with natural light.

The 1,532-square-foot house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Per the listing, Young's onetime studio has been converted into a separate apartment.

Sitting on a 6,000-square-foot lot at 611 Sky Line Trail, the house is asking $1.45 million.

A staircase leading to a long hallway—at the end of which is a music room
Neil Young’s lower-level music studio is now used as a separate apartment within the house.
A room with wood-paneled walls and a large old stove. It’s furnished with a long wooden dining room table.
The rustic home has wood-paneled walls and an antique stove.
A room furnished with a bed; it has wood floors and floor-to-ceiling windows on the left wall
The light-filled master bedroom has walls of windows.
A wooden deck with a small table and chairs
A huge wooden deck sits alongside the house.

Next Up In Homes For Sale

Loading comments...

The Latest

Planning commission thwarts appeal of homeless housing in Fairfax

Neighbors of the project on La Brea said they did not get the proper notice about it, but commissioners roundly disagreed.

By Bianca Barragan

Metro's bus shakeup will eliminate most rapid lines

What does that mean for riders?

By Elijah Chiland
28 comments / new

Renters need more protections as Hollywood booms, community groups say

A group is pushing for the city to create "strong anti-displacement, affordable housing, and sustainability policies."

By Bianca Barragan
54 comments / new

Midcentury modern condo in Palm Springs asks $569K

One of the first condos in Palm Springs, it was designed by Dan Palmer and William Krisel.

By Elijah Chiland
17 comments / new

6 open houses worth checking out around LA this weekend

Including a spiffy midcentury modern by Boyd Georgi and Arlington Heights Craftsman built in 1910.

By Pauline O'Connor
5 comments / new

Lovely 1920s Spanish-style duplex in Leimert Park asking $939K

Live in one unit, rent out the other.

By Pauline O'Connor
17 comments / new