Topanga retreat once owned by Neil Young seeks $1.45M

Built up to the level of the trees that surround it, this tall Topanga Canyon home has views stretching across the hills—and a place in rock music history.

As chronicled in Los Angeles Magazine, Neil Young bought the house in 1968, shortly after the breakup of Buffalo Springfield. The folk-rock artist soon got to work on a solo career and recorded his second album, After the Gold Rush, in a makeshift studio space inside the house.

Rolling Stone ranked the record 74th on its list of the 500 greatest albums of all time (NME placed it slightly higher, at 45th, in its own rankings).

The house itself has a rustic appearance that fits right in among the cabins and bohemian hideaways of Topanga. Its interior spaces feature hardwood floors, wood-paneled walls, and a vintage stove parked in the dining room. Floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors fill the space with natural light.

The 1,532-square-foot house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Per the listing, Young's onetime studio has been converted into a separate apartment.

Sitting on a 6,000-square-foot lot at 611 Sky Line Trail, the house is asking $1.45 million.