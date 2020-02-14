 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Midcentury modern condo in Palm Springs asks $569K

One of the first condos in Palm Springs, it was designed by Dan Palmer and William Krisel

By Elijah Chiland
A concrete driveway leading to a single-story house with a stone wall on the right
Units in the condo community have the look of single-family homes.
Photos by Austyn Moreno, courtesy Sara Collins/The Collins Group Inc

Just in time for Modernism Week, this updated midcentury condo in Palm Springs is looking for a new owner.

Built in 1964, it’s part of the Canyon View Estates community south of the city’s downtown area. The cluster of spacious, single-family-style residences was the first complex of its kind built in Palm Springs. Featuring just under 200 units designed by the prolific modernist duo Dan Palmer and William Krisel, it was advertised at the time as a place offering “prestige homes for prestige people.”

This particular prestige home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms spread across 1,632 square feet of living space. Walls of glass and clerestory windows fill the unit with natural light, and an unusual umbrella-style ceiling in the living room gives the space an open, airy appearance.

Porcelain tile floors run throughout the unit and the kitchen is equipped with contemporary appliances, quartz countertops, and walnut cabinetry.

The condo is fronted with ornamental breeze blocks and a small concrete patio, along with a handsome stone wall alongside a carport. Within the community is a shared pool and spa.

Asking price is $569,000, with HOA dues of $320 per month.

A white-colored room furnished with two blue sofas and a blue and white rug
The living room has an unusual umbrella-style ceiling that juts upward with beams intersecting in the center.
A kitchen with a dishwasher and sink to the left and a stove to the right.
The kitchen has contemporary appliances and countertops.
A room with two matching beds and a lamp between them
The roomy unit is equipped with three bedrooms.
A view of a swimming pool surrounded by grass, palm trees, and white-colored homes.
A balcony overlooks the community pool and surrounding green space.

