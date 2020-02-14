Welcome to another edition of our weekly series rounding up open houses to check out over the weekend, because who doesn’t love a little real estate gawking? This week’s options include a charming Atwater Village bungalow with guest house, a revamped 1910 Craftsman in Arlington Heights, and a snazzy midcentury modern in Glendale by Boyd Georgi.

Where: 2223 Bonita Drive, Glendale 91208

When: Saturday Feb 15, 2 to 4 p.m.

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms; 2,242 square feet

Selling points: Designed by noted modernist Boyd Georgi in 1951, this home near the historic Verdugo Adobe is on the market for the first time. It features original mahogany built-ins and trim, a brick fireplace with floating hearth, a built-in bar, and walls of glass that look out to extensive, mature gardens.

Asking price: $1.395 million

Where: 3437 Glenhurst Avenue, LA 90039

When: Sunday Feb 16, 1 to 4 p.m.

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; 1,249 square feet

Selling points: Among the myriad appealing features of this cheery 1920s bungalow in Atwater Village are original windows and hardwood floors, built-in bookcases and seating, French doors, and a vintage O’Keefe & Merritt stove. Making it totally irresistible is the idyllic back yard with picture-perfect guest house, fire pit, and new saltwater pool.

Asking price: $1.35 million

Where: 1825 Cimarron Street, LA 90019

When: Sunday Feb 16, 1 to 4 p.m.; Tuesday Feb 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 1.25 bathrooms; 1,952 square feet

Selling points: Built in 1910, this Arlington Heights Craftsman has just emerged from an extensive makeover. Along with appealing period details—built-in hutches, coffered ceilings, leaded glass bay windows, hardwood floors, crown moldings, pocket doors—it’s sporting a brand new kitchen and bathrooms, new lighting, new landscaping, and a lot of new paint.

Asking price: $1.199 million

Where: 1098 Montecito Drive, LA 90031

When: Saturday Feb 15 and Sunday Feb 16, 2 to 4 p.m.

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; 1,071 square feet

Selling points: One of the 23 remaining contributing structures in the Montecito Drive Residential Historic District, this platform house was designed by Richard Kearney with John Pugsley in 1964. It features an open plan, updated kitchen and baths, hardwood floors, and sliding glass doors that open to a deck with glorious views.

Asking price: $779,000

Where: 3422 Castlewoods Place, Sherman Oaks 91403

When: Sunday Feb 16, 1 to 2 p.m.

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms; 2,808 square feet

Selling points: Built in 1962, this two-story residence in Sherman Oaks’ Royal Woods neighborhood is primed for updating, no question. But in the plus column, it’s got sizable rooms, two brick fireplaces, a spacious view deck, copper plumbing, a solar-heated swimming pool, and a substantial, cul-de-sac lot.

Asking price: $1.499 million

Where: 8491 Harold Way, LA 90069

When: Sunday Feb 16, 1 to 4 p.m.

Specs: 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms; 1,490 square feet

Selling points: This charming treehouse in the hills above Sunset Plaza perches in the center of its street to street lot, affording it plenty of privacy and lovely views. Notable features include hardwood floors, French doors, two fireplaces, a built-in bar, a spacious dining patio, a detached, two-car garage, and extensive gardens, complete with an impressive collection of barrel cacti.

Asking price: $2.2 million