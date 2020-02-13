Lovely 1920s Spanish-style duplex in Leimert Park asking $939K

New on the market in Leimert Park is a well-preserved Spanish-style duplex that’s been around since 1928. The turreted building was one of a number of duplexes built in the neighborhood by local contractor Leo B. Elliott, and according to city records, shortly after its completion, the LA County Assessor determined its overall construction quality to be “special”—the highest category possible.

Located at 2900 West 43rd Place, a few blocks east of Leimert Park Village, the 2,796-square-foot duplex’s vacant lower unit has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a step-down living room, kitchen, formal dining room, and an office. Along with a new kitchen and new plumbing and electrical systems, it’s got a bounty of lovely original features, including restored hardwood floors, an arched window with stained glass panel, coved ceilings, plaster archways, French doors, built-ins, and colorful ceramic tile.

A spiral staircase leads to a private balcony and the two-bedroom, one-bath upper unit. Per the listing description, this unit is currently tenant-occupied at the market-rate rent of $2,465 per month.

On a 4,419-square-foot lot, the duplex is listed with Benjamin Kahle of Deasy Penner Podley for an asking price of $939,000. Open houses are scheduled Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.