Graceful 1937 Georgian Revival by Paul R. Williams asking $10.7M in Brentwood

If you missed the premiere of Hollywood’s Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story on KCET last week, fret not—the decade-in-the-making PBS documentary on the trailblazing architect will be broadcast again on February 23 and available for streaming afterward.

In other Williams-related news, last week also brought the release to market of a handsome Georgian Colonial Revival designed by the architect in 1937 and purchased by silver screen star Tyrone Power that same year.

According to the Paul R. Williams Project, the Brentwood residence, located at 139 North Saltair Avenue, was custom-built for operatic singer and actress Grace Moore and her husband, Spanish actor Valentín Parera; however, by the time the mansion was completed, Moore and Parera had decided to quit Hollywood, and Power and his French actress wife Annabella quickly pounced on the property.

Measuring 5,574 square feet, the two-story home has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, a formal dining room, wood-paneled study, a pub room, an enclosed lanai, and two upper-level terraces. Architectural details include hardwood floors, multiple fireplaces, built-in niches, crown moldings, an oval bar, French doors and windows, and a curving staircase.

Concealed behind hedges and gates on a 1.24-acre lot with a detached guest house and rolling lawns ideal for a rousing game of croquet, the property is asking $10.695 million. David Offer and Laurence Young of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties have the listing.