“During the golden age of Hollywood... movie studio czars lived in impressive mansions set amidst handsome gardens to flaunt their wealth and power,” Jeffrey Hyland wrote in the book Legendary Estate of Beverly Hills.

Hyland was describing the unrivaled estate on Angelo Drive built in 1937 by Jack L. Warner, a cofounder of Warner Bros. In the Golden Age of Streaming, it seems little has changed.

Our overlord Jeff Bezos has reportedly purchased the Warner Estate. In an exclusive report, the Wall Street Journal says the Amazon CEO acquired the 9.4-acre spread in Beverly Hills for $165 million.

That would make it the most expensive price ever recorded for a home in Los Angeles County, surpassing the $150 million record set three months ago with the sale of the Bel Air mansion named Chartwell, which is best known for playing the Clampett’s home in The Beverly Hillbillies.

It’s unclear what the Warner Estate looks like now—the main house is concealed behind a row of hedges, and the property was not publicly listed for sale. It was designed by architect Roland Coate in a neoclassical style. Property records show it has a total of eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

The seller is David Geffen, who held onto it for two decades. Flush with money after hawking his record company MCA, Geffen scooped it up in 1990 for $47.5 million, reportedly for all cash.

Shortly after Geffen bought the estate, sources told the Los Angeles Times that the home had a 50-foot long bar and flooring “taken from a palace in France on which Napoleon proposed to Josephine.” The property, which the LA Times once counted among the four great estates in Los Angeles, was said to include a small golf course, fern gardens, and a wide, tree-lined entry.

By 1993, the market had cooled, and it was estimated that Geffen had already lost $10 million on the deal. “A staggeringly stupid thing to buy,” he told the New York Times. “Do you know an Arab sheik who wants it?”

Seventeen years later, Geffen found a better buyer: The richest person in the world.