Sublime 1949 modern by Rodney Walker asking $3M in Sherman Oaks

A woodsy work of art

By Pauline O'Connor
Photos by Cameron Carothers, courtesy of Crosby Doe and Christina Hildebrand/Crosby Doe Associates

In the late 1940s, after being impressed by the three houses he had produced under the auspices of Arts & Architecture’s Case Study program, Dr. Leonard Asher and his wife, Betty, commissioned designer Rodney Walker to build a residence for their family on a site in Sherman Oaks. The Ashers were serious collectors and patrons of modern art—Betty would eventually become a dealer and gallerist—and it’s not a stretch to say their home was a work of modern art as well.

Located north of the Stone Canyon Overlook at 3499 Beverly Glen Boulevard, the 2,598-square-foot residence has three bedrooms, three and a half baths, open-plan living, dining, and den areas, and a lower-level studio space with a separate entrance.

Character features include extensive woodwork, built-in furniture and shelving, artfully designed light panels, swiveling windows, walls of glass, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and an expansive rooftop deck offering stupendous views.

On a .46-acre lot with mature trees and manicured gardens, it’s listed with Crosby Doe and Christina Hildebrand of Crosby Doe Associates at an asking price of $2.995 million.

The home sits on a .46-acre lot just north of the Stone Canyon Overlook.
The two-story home features wood-paneled walls and stone floors.
Walls of glass blur the boundary between indoors and out.
The master bedroom.
Built-in furniture and shelving line most of the rooms.
The dining area opens to a partially covered flagstone patio.
On a clear day, you can see forever.

