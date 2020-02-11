For $675K, sun-speckled loft in Downtown LA’s Historic Core

Just a couple blocks from Pershing Square (and across the street from the Last Bookstore), this loft in Downtown LA’s Historic Core offers airy interiors and lovely views of the century-old structures that surround it.

The unit sits in Spring Street’s elegant Rowan Building, constructed in 1912 and designed by the firm of prolific Los Angeles architects John Parkinson and Edwin Bergstrom. Parkinson would later contribute to designs for City Hall and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum; he also found time to design every building at the intersection of Fifth and Spring, including the Rowan Building.

The 108-year-old structure originally housed offices, but was converted into condos a decade ago. It retains much of its vintage aesthetic, with handsome brick walls, hardwood floors, and an Art Deco elevator lobby.

The spacious unit has one bedroom and one bathroom in 946 square feet, with an open kitchen and living area illuminated by panels of tall windows. The bathroom and kitchen are equipped with contemporary appliances and fixtures, and a walk-in closet offers plenty of storage space.

Building amenities include a hot tub, barbecue area, and a lounge area. Asking price is $675,000, with HOA dues of $609 per month.