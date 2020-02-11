 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

For $675K, sun-speckled loft in Downtown LA’s Historic Core

New, 4 comments

The one-bedroom unit sits in a century-old building

By Elijah Chiland
The corner of a room with a brick wall and wide windows. It’s furnished with a white sofa and an armchair.
The living room looks out on the historic buildings nearby, many also designed by John Parkinson.
Photos by Mark Priceman, courtesy Mark Priceman, Gil Saraf/Compass

Just a couple blocks from Pershing Square (and across the street from the Last Bookstore), this loft in Downtown LA’s Historic Core offers airy interiors and lovely views of the century-old structures that surround it.

The unit sits in Spring Street’s elegant Rowan Building, constructed in 1912 and designed by the firm of prolific Los Angeles architects John Parkinson and Edwin Bergstrom. Parkinson would later contribute to designs for City Hall and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum; he also found time to design every building at the intersection of Fifth and Spring, including the Rowan Building.

The 108-year-old structure originally housed offices, but was converted into condos a decade ago. It retains much of its vintage aesthetic, with handsome brick walls, hardwood floors, and an Art Deco elevator lobby.

The spacious unit has one bedroom and one bathroom in 946 square feet, with an open kitchen and living area illuminated by panels of tall windows. The bathroom and kitchen are equipped with contemporary appliances and fixtures, and a walk-in closet offers plenty of storage space.

Building amenities include a hot tub, barbecue area, and a lounge area. Asking price is $675,000, with HOA dues of $609 per month.

A room with wood floors furnished with a circular wooden table and chairs.
The open living space includes a kitchen and dining area.
A white room with a bed and a large window on the righthand side
High ceilings and wood floors extend into the bedroom.
A room with a wooden table and chairs on the left and a long countertop with a stove on the right
The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space.

Next Up In Homes For Sale

Loading comments...

The Latest

In-demand neighborhoods should have even more affordable housing, councilmember says

Residents are being displaced to make way for new apartments that they can’t afford.

By Bianca Barragan
6 comments / new

LA mayor signs order to address climate crisis—and get people driving less

With clear deadlines for faster buses, traffic signals that prioritize trains over cars, and weekly open streets events closed to vehicles.

By Elijah Chiland
60 comments / new

Filed under:

9 hikes with spectacular endings

Hit the trails this spring to find waterfalls and hidden ruins.

By Bianca Barragan
2 comments / new

Here’s what $390K buys around LA

Including a charming beachfront condo in Long Beach.

By Jenna Chandler
5 comments / new

Midcentury jewel box by Pierre Koenig in La Cañada Flintridge asking $1.4M

A precursor to the architect’s iconic Case Study houses.

By Pauline O'Connor
74 comments / new

‘Hunger Games’ actress selling tranquil two-bedroom in Mount Washington for $1.1M

It’s got a tree-filled backyard and a detached studio.

By Elijah Chiland
10 comments / new