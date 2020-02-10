Here’s what $390K buys around LA

Welcome to Curbed Comparisons, where we explore what you can rent or buy for a certain dollar amount in various LA ’hoods. We’ve found five homes and condos within about $10,000 of today’s price: $390,000.

This sweet beach-front condo is in a brick-clad building that dates to the 1920s and is located just about as close to the sand as you can get. In 660 square feet, it holds one bedroom and one bathroom—and lots of original charm, including built-ins, period tile, and sash windows with views of the harbor and Queen Mary. Other features include new oak floors and a walk-in closet. The location in downtown is super walkable and bikeable, but there’s also the Blue Line. The condo is listed at $390,000, with monthly HOA fees of $395.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo has location going for it too. Positioned off Fifth Street and Western Avenue in Central Los Angeles, it’s easy walking distance to the Metro station at Wilshire and Western, plus bars and nightlife, including Here’s Looking At You, Mama Lion, and the Wiltern. One of 30 units in a 1960s complex, it clocks in at 713 square feet. That’s enough space for a fairly spacious galley kitchen that has been updated with quartz counters, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The unit comes with one garage parking space and a balcony. The asking price is $389,000, with monthly dues of $245.

In the Historic Core, this studio measures a modest 590 square feet but offers some desirable amenities, including access to a rooftop pool and hot tub with commanding views of the mountains and Downtown skyscrapers. The unit has a loft-like feel thanks to exposed ducting and concrete beams. Located smack dab in the middle of Downtown, everything from the Arts District to Grand Central Market to the Walt Disney Concert Hall to the Staples Center are within easy reach. The asking price is $398,000, plus monthly HOA dues of $236.

This condo brings us back to transit-friendly Koreatown. Per the listing, the one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit, which clocks in at 617 square feet, is outfitted with new laminate floors. Features include a wet bar, small balcony, and two parking spaces. One of 90 units in a building constructed in 1986, the dwelling on Virgil Avenue is listed at $399,900, with monthly HOA fees of $300.

Forgive the blurry photos, and pay, once again, close attention to this home’s location. South of Pacific Coast Highway, the dwelling is walking distance to Alex’s Bar, Cambodian superstar restaurant Phnom Penh Noodle Shack, Los Compadres, and Retro Row. The detached residence is petite: It measures just 592 square feet, but it packs in two bedrooms. At 2,063 square feet, the lot is also tiny, but it looks like there’s enough room to grow fruits and vegetables in the front and side yards. It’s listed at $399,000.

