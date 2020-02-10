In 1953, while still in his twenties and just a year out of USC architecture school, Pierre Koenig designed this experimental modernist abode in the bucolic foothills of La Cañada Flintridge for client William Squire. Constructed with industrial steel, glass, and concrete, the pavilion-style residence bears a strong resemblance to the architect’s most celebrated projects, Case Study Houses No. 21 and 22.

Though fairly modest in size, the Squire House feels expansive thanks to walls of glass, skylights, and translucent panels that ensure “every room is a continuation of the outdoors,” as Koenig explained in a piece for Arts & Architecture about the home.

The three-bedroom residence has sustained a number of alterations over the decades—for instance, its exposed ribbed-steel ceilings got covered up, its formerly open carport was turned into an enclosed garage, and a third bathroom was added—yet still retains a great deal of architectural integrity. Notable original features include wood cabinetry, a full-height masonry fireplace, stone tile flooring, and colorful bathroom tile and fixtures.

On a 9,875-square-foot sylvan lot in the Alta Canyada neighborhood, the pedigreed property at 5323 Palm Drive is asking $1.4 million. Chris Suarez and Kimberly Benz of Dilbeck Real Estate hold the listing.