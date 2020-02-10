 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Midcentury jewel box by Pierre Koenig in La Cañada Flintridge asking $1.4M

A precursor to the architect’s iconic Case Study houses

By Pauline O'Connor
Built in 1953, the Squire House is on the market for the first time in 22 years.
In 1953, while still in his twenties and just a year out of USC architecture school, Pierre Koenig designed this experimental modernist abode in the bucolic foothills of La Cañada Flintridge for client William Squire. Constructed with industrial steel, glass, and concrete, the pavilion-style residence bears a strong resemblance to the architect’s most celebrated projects, Case Study Houses No. 21 and 22.

Though fairly modest in size, the Squire House feels expansive thanks to walls of glass, skylights, and translucent panels that ensure “every room is a continuation of the outdoors,” as Koenig explained in a piece for Arts & Architecture about the home.

The three-bedroom residence has sustained a number of alterations over the decades—for instance, its exposed ribbed-steel ceilings got covered up, its formerly open carport was turned into an enclosed garage, and a third bathroom was added—yet still retains a great deal of architectural integrity. Notable original features include wood cabinetry, a full-height masonry fireplace, stone tile flooring, and colorful bathroom tile and fixtures.

On a 9,875-square-foot sylvan lot in the Alta Canyada neighborhood, the pedigreed property at 5323 Palm Drive is asking $1.4 million. Chris Suarez and Kimberly Benz of Dilbeck Real Estate hold the listing.

The house is opaque on its street-facing side, transparent on its rear side.
A small office is located to the left of the entry hall, behind a sliding screen.
A masonry wall with fireplace separates the living room and study.

In addition to storage, the home’s original wood cabinets provide separation between living, dining, and kitchen areas.
The galley kitchen.
A spacious private patio adjoins the master bedroom.
The steel and glass pavilion is surrounded by trees on a 9,875-square-foot lot.

