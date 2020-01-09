 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Polished post and beam in Crestwood Hills asking $3.4M

The woodsy modern sits atop a ridge with dead-on views of the Getty

By Pauline O'Connor
An aerial view of a house at sunset. The home is rectangular and made of wood and class. It’s surrounded by green shrubs and purple flowers and mature trees.
The Dunn-Jacobson House, designed in 1955 by Gene D. Smith
Photos by Jim Bartsch, courtesy of Michael Fenton/Compass

While A. Quincy Jones, Whitney Smith, and Edgardo Contini are the names most commonly associated with Brentwood’s famed Crestwood Hills, a number of other architects designed homes for the groundbreaking midcentury modern enclave as well. This handsome two-bedroom post and beam, for instance, was designed by Gene D. Smith, an architect who started his career working for the illustrious Richard Dorman before launching his own firm.

Located on a street-to-street ridgeline lot at 952 Stonehill Lane, the redwood-sheathed residence measures 2,621 square feet. It’s been updated, but still retains its California modern essence.

Features include beamed ceilings, walnut floors, three fireplaces, built-in shelving, and expansive walls of glass offering cinematic hillside and Getty views. One of the home’s two bathrooms appears to be mostly original, while the master bath is of recent vintage. Other newer elements include a two-level walnut and concrete closet, whole-house water filtration system, solar panels, and video security.

Outside, there’s a substantial ipe wood deck with built-in seating, an organic garden, and a seven-foot-deep terrazzo koi pond constructed with a false bottom to provide shelter for the fish. The property is listed with Michael Fenton of Compass at an asking price of $3.35 million.

A wood deck extends from an expanse of glass walls along the side of the home.
The 2,621-square-foot home is lined on one side with sliding glass doors leading out to a sizable ipe wood deck.
The galley kitchen has sleek wood cabinets, open shelving, stainless steel appliances, and wood beamed ceilings. At one end, walls of glass look out to hills and the Getty Center.
The galley kitchen has been updated with high-end appliances and cabinet pulls custom fabricated to duplicate the originals.
The library is lined with wood shelves and wood beamed ceilings. It has one large wall of glass and concrete floors.
The step-down library features built-in furniture and shelving, and a brick fireplace.
The master bedroom has wood paneled walls, wood floors, and wood beamed ceilings A bed sheathed in white linen abuts the wall.
The woodsy master bedroom is lined with expansive windows, a built-in ledge, and a gas fireplace (not pictured).
Pink pastel tiles line the bathroom. There’s a white tub and a long line of white cabinets with turquoise countertops.
The guest bathroom is charmingly vintage.
Cactuses and other native plants surround the home and flank a concrete pathway and concrete stairs.
The property sits on a .32-acre lot with a verdant garden and a koi pond.

