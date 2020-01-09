Polished post and beam in Crestwood Hills asking $3.4M

While A. Quincy Jones, Whitney Smith, and Edgardo Contini are the names most commonly associated with Brentwood’s famed Crestwood Hills, a number of other architects designed homes for the groundbreaking midcentury modern enclave as well. This handsome two-bedroom post and beam, for instance, was designed by Gene D. Smith, an architect who started his career working for the illustrious Richard Dorman before launching his own firm.

Located on a street-to-street ridgeline lot at 952 Stonehill Lane, the redwood-sheathed residence measures 2,621 square feet. It’s been updated, but still retains its California modern essence.

Features include beamed ceilings, walnut floors, three fireplaces, built-in shelving, and expansive walls of glass offering cinematic hillside and Getty views. One of the home’s two bathrooms appears to be mostly original, while the master bath is of recent vintage. Other newer elements include a two-level walnut and concrete closet, whole-house water filtration system, solar panels, and video security.

Outside, there’s a substantial ipe wood deck with built-in seating, an organic garden, and a seven-foot-deep terrazzo koi pond constructed with a false bottom to provide shelter for the fish. The property is listed with Michael Fenton of Compass at an asking price of $3.35 million.